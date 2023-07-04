Politics
Prime Minister Modi to chair SCO summit virtually today; Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Attend Meeting | India News
New Delhi: India is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit virtually today. The summit will see the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The SCO heads of state meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Major issues that should be on the agenda include terrorism, regional security and prosperity. The theme for India’s SCO-SECURE Presidency is derived from the acronym coined by Prime Minister Modi at the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit.
It stands for S: Security, E: Economic development, C: Connectivity, U: Unity, R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, E: Protection of the environment.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit this week. This comes at a time when the Russian-Ukrainian war has ended in war. India condemned the war but did not vote against Russia in any forum.
Addressing President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year, Prime Minister Modi said: ‘This is not the era of war’, a statement he even made to the G20 communiqué under the Indian presidency. Earlier on June 30, Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral cooperation issues including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20.
All SCO member states China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been invited to attend the Summit.
In addition, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as observer states. In keeping with SCO tradition, Turkmenistan was also invited as a guest of the presidency. The heads of the two organs of the SCO, the Secretariat and the SCO RATS, will also be present.
One of the highlights of the summit, Pakistan and China have expressed their willingness to participate in the summit. Pakistan, which has been isolated from the world for harboring terrorists, is expected to attend the summit. With the Chinese aggression in 2020 in Galwan, there was a stalemate and a build-up of troops in large numbers on the Indian LAC positions in eastern Ladakh. The Indian side has also deployed a large number of troops and developed infrastructure at a very rapid pace for them.
Prime Minister Modi, ahead of his visit to the United States, said that for “normal bilateral relations” with China, “peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential,” the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. . “We strongly believe in respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, observance of the rule of law and peaceful resolution of disputes and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech. interview with the American publication.
Jinping, who will attend the virtual SCO summit hosted by India, will deliver important remarks at the meeting and, together with other leaders, chart the course for the organization’s future growth, the spokesperson said. Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said in a statement.
Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the SCO meeting. The invitation to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has informed.
The participation of the two leaders comes at a time when China has blocked a proposal by India and the United States to the United Nations to name the terrorist Lashkar-e-Taiba Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the terrorist attacks of the 26/11 in Mumbai, as a global terrorist, which also drew heavy criticism from New Delhi.
India joined the SCO in 2005 as an observer country and became a full member of the group at the Astana Summit in 2017, marking a turning point in its relations with the Organization.
Over the past six years, India has played an active and positive role in all SCO operations. At the SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022, India took over the SCO chairmanship from Uzbekistan for the first time. During India’s presidency, the SCO has taken new steps in the depth and intensity of its engagements and interactions in a wide variety of sectors.
India has created five new pillars and areas of cooperation in the areas of SCO, startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage . Two new mechanisms within the SCO, the Special Task Force on Startups and Innovation and the Expert Task Force on Traditional Medicine, were established at the initiative of India.
