SCO 2023 Summit: Putin, Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif to attend virtual summit hosted by PM Modi

India is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit virtually today, where Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is expected to focus on the regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade. It will be Putin’s first appearance at a multilateral summit after a group of mercenaries launched a short-lived armed rebellion that rocked Moscow. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit under India’s presidency is also expected to welcome Iran as a new permanent member of the grouping. The situation in Afghanistan, the conflict in Ukraine and the strengthening of cooperation between SCO member countries should be at the top, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that strengthening connectivity and trade should also be discussed. , according to the news agency PTI reported. The summit comes against the backdrop of the more than three-year-old clash on Ladakh’s eastern border between Indian and Chinese troops, and two weeks after Prime Minister Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden for a visit of state. Formed in 2001 by China and Russia, with former Soviet Central Asian states as members and later joined by India and Pakistan, the eight-member SCO is a political and security group that seeks to counter Western influence in Eurasia. India’s association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member state of the SCO at the Astana summit in 2017. India, which holds the SCO and G20 presidency this year, has walked a diplomatic tightrope as relations between Western nations and a Russia-China partnership have been strained due to the invasion of China. Ukraine by Moscow last year and Beijing’s growing assertive presence in the world. geopolitical theater. The summit on Tuesday will also see Modi share the virtual stage with Xi for the first time since November, when the two leaders were in attendance for the G20 summit in Indonesia. India’s chairmanship of the SCO has seen significant activity in a number of areas. New Delhi has created five new pillars of cooperation within the SCO. These are startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage. The Special Task Force on Startups and Innovation and the Expert Task Force on Traditional Medicine were established at the initiative of India. (With contributions from the agency) Also Read: LPG Price Today: 19kg Cylinder Rate Increased by Rs 7; costs Rs 1,780 in Delhi

