Putin, Xi to attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India’s Modi





NEW DELHI, July 4 (Reuters) – Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will hold an India-hosted online summit on Tuesday aimed at expanding the Eurasian group’s influence by including Iran and opening the way to Belarus’ accession. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will attend the virtual summit, which will be Putin’s first appearance at an international event since crushing a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June. Formed in 2001 by China and Russia, with former Soviet Central Asian states as members and later joined by India and Pakistan, the eight-member SCO is a political and security group that seeks to counter Western influence in Eurasia. While Iran is expected to be accepted as a member, Belarus will sign a memorandum of obligations that will lead to its membership later. When the two countries, which have observer status and have close ties with Moscow, are accepted as SCO members, it will expand the western flank of the grouping in Europe and Asia. The summit comes just two weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden for a state visit, and the two countries have declared themselves “among the world’s closest partners”. India, which holds the SCO and G20 presidency this year, has walked a diplomatic tightrope as relations between Western nations and a Russia-China partnership have been strained due to the invasion of China. Ukraine by Moscow last year and Beijing’s growing assertive presence in the world. geopolitical theater. Putin spoke to Modi in a call last week to discuss the consequences of the canceled mercenary mutiny. During the discussion, Modi reiterated a call for dialogue and diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine. Last year, on the sidelines of the summit in Uzbekistan, Modi told Putin that this is not the era of war, which India is closest to addressing the issue of war directly with the leader Russian. RUSSIAN OIL Putin and Xi are both expected to visit New Delhi in September as India hosts the G20 summit, for which Biden and leaders of other member countries are also likely to be present. India refused to blame Russia for the war and boosted bilateral trade largely by boosting Russian oil purchases to a record high, which angered several Western capitals. Tuesday’s summit will also see Modi share the virtual stage with Xi for the first time since November, when the two leaders were in attendance for the G20 summit in Indonesia. The relationship between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants has been frosty for more than three years as they are embroiled in an ongoing standoff on their Himalayan border. It will also bring Modi face to face online with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, 10 months after both attended the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. New Delhi announced last month that the summit would be held virtually, without providing any rationale. India will hand over the bloc’s chairmanship to Kazakhstan at the summit. SCO member countries are expected to discuss Afghanistan, terrorism, regional security, climate change and digital inclusion, among other topics. Foreign ministers from SCO members met in the Indian coastal state of Goa in May, which ended with old rivals India and Pakistan tackling Kashmir, terrorism and a deterioration of bilateral relations. (Reporting by Krishn Kaushik in New Delhi, editing by William Maclean) Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Krishna Kaushik Thomson Reuters Krishn reports on the politics and strategic affairs of the Indian subcontinent. He previously worked at the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, an international investigative consortium; The Indian Express; and The Caravan magazine, writing about advocacy, politics, law, conglomerates, media, elections and investigative projects. A graduate of Columbia University’s School of Journalism, Krishn has won numerous awards for his work. Contact: +918527322283

