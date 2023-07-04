Politics
In the aftermath of Maharashtra upheaval, Lalu lashes out at PM Modi
RJD Chairman Lalu Prasad claimed on Monday that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar had joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra at a time when opposition leaders have come together to fight the onslaught on democracy.
In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad accused him of committing “dacoity” in the western state.
He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a arch-rival with whom he has now allied himself.
“This function comes at a time when Nitish, myself and various leaders have come together to fight back against the attacks on democracy by the dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
“Modi has committed dacoities across the country like you saw in Maharashtra where the country’s top leader came from to attend our opposition meeting,” the RJD supremo said.
Prasad expressed hope that the upheaval will have no impact on the position of NCP founding chairman Sharad Pawar, who appears to have been left dry with close aides like Praful Patel also joining the rebel camp led by his nephew.
Sharad Pawar is a national leader. Narendra Modi tried to make a dent in his reputation. But he will come out unscathed, said Prasad, who had been the cabinet colleague of the NCP leaders in the Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre.
In his speech at the ceremony, where Prasad spoke for less than 20 minutes, he began on a searing note alleging assaults on the constitution and dacoities being carried out across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He also scoffed at speculation of a similar development rocking the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar, which BJP-led NDA leaders have been bragging about since Sunday’s development.
You saw what happened in Maharashtra, from where the country’s top leader came to lend his support to our opposition unity initiative, Prasad said, referring to the June 23 meeting organized by Nitish Kumar attended by, among others, Pawar, Patel and the daughter of the NCP leaders, Supriya Sule.
Lawmakers are being poached, alleged RJD supremo adding After what happened in Maharashtra, I hear of similar attempts being mooted in Bihar.
Let those who harbor such fantasies remember, this is Bihar. Here we know how to smear a flying bird with turmeric (udti chidiya ko haldi lagana), said the charismatic leader who often uses the Bihari idiom to emphasize the political consciousness of states.
Prasad also questioned Modi’s anti-corruption rhetoric, raking in the allegations against the Adani Group, and asked, “Who can be more corrupt than this regime?”
Prasad, who has spent quite some time behind bars following convictions in fodder scam cases, also lamented communal tensions which he described as attempts to pit Ram and Rahim supporters against each other.
Blaming the BJP outright for the storyline, he also alleged that there had been no attempt to uplift the poor and that plots were underway to eliminate the reservations.
The ruling RJD supremo with his son Tejashwi Yadav as deputy CM following his rapprochement with Nitish Kumar fondly recalled the support of the JD(U) leaders when they were together in the undivided Janata Dal.
I became the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly after Karpoori Thakur died despite some of my elders being in the running. I owe that, in large measure, to Nitish Kumar.
Our careers took off almost at the same time. I became Chief Minister of Bihar and he became Union Minister. Together we fought for the implementation of the Mandal Commission and the protection of minorities, Prasad said.
|
