Politics
China threatens to use its main trade weapon
China’s decision to put the metals on the list of exports requiring permits is not unexpected.
It has always been clear that the only meaningful response China could make to the US-led attempt to restrict its access to advanced chips essential to the most advanced commercial and military technologies was to use its dominance of a range of critical minerals as leverage.
Supply holdback
The decision to create a licensing regime for certain critical metals implicitly implies the threat of suspending their supply.
It may or may not be a coincidence, but the announcement of the export restrictions was made just before US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday.
Yellen seeks to calm U.S.-China relations and reassure Chinese officials that the U.S. is seeking to reduce risks in its supply chains rather than completely decouple its economy from China.
China has signaled that it wants to open a discussion on export controls, which at the moment are quite patchy given that China has few options other than threatening to cut off access to materials. strategic firsts to counter the restrictions imposed on the export of strategic technologies by the United States and a growing number of American allies.
China has used its dominance in strategic minerals as leverage in the past, weaponizing its control of rare earths, for example, in territorial disputes with Japan, and hinted that it would deploy that dominance in its broader trade disputes with United States.
In the short term, whether closing US and/or European access to strategic metals like gallium and germanium would harm Western countries’ semiconductor industries and their ability to create chips advances for commercial and military applications, it could also hurt China’s own industries by inviting even more trade sanctions.
Loading
There is an element of mutually assured destruction if China fires the big gun from the dominance it has in a range of strategic commodities in its trade war arsenal.
The longer-term risk for China is that by playing too much, its dominance will end up being threatened by encouraging other sources of supply.
australian reserves
Joe Bidens Inflation Reduction Act aims in part to do just that, offering significant subsidies and tax incentives in an effort to increase the supply of what is needed for clean energy and other technologies from US domestic producers and allies of confidence such as Australia.
Australia has reserves of many of the critical minerals on the Americas list (and the list the EU produced in March) and is well placed to supply them.
This will likely require some form of subsidy if Australia, or other non-Chinese producers of rare earths or strategic metals like gallium and germanium, are to compete with China, which has the scale, low-cost base and its own subsidies to keep prices relatively low and exclude others from the market.
Markets for metals like gallium are small, but they are growing rapidly as sales of chips using the metals explode over the next decade. The volume of chips using gallium, for example, is expected to be about eight times greater by the end of this decade than it was at the start.
If China were to immediately shut down access to gallium and germanium, it would have a significant impact on the short-term ability of the United States and others to produce advanced semiconductors, at least in the volumes expected.
In the longer term, access to supplies from non-Chinese producers would almost inevitably result in more expensive supply, although expected large increases in demand would impact prices and the viability of non-Chinese production, regardless of regardless of the Chinese restrictions. on exports.
Loading
The next few years are going to be tricky as the United States, Europe and their allies seek to reduce their dependence on China for strategic resources.
China will want to try to protect positions in key resources that it has built up over decades that give it a level of countervailing power in trade confrontations with the United States.
After the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the global supply chain and the Russian invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risk of overreliance on a single supplier, however, there are compelling arguments. in favor of diversifying the supply chain for resources deemed essential to national interests, regardless of the frictions the process generates.
