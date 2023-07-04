Erdogan says Turkey won’t ‘back down’ on Sweden’s NATO bid





Turkish ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped up the rhetoric against Stockholm on Monday ahead of a critical meeting between Turkish, NATO and Swedish officials over the Nordic nations’ bid to join the alliance. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said his country would not back down until Stockholm responded to Ankara’s demands to ratify membership. The sooner our counterparts accept this fact, the healthier the process will be, Erdogan said, adding: “From here, we advise them to act rigorously and do their homework better. Alluding to reports of a joint Swedish-American investigation into a corruption complaint involving Erdogan’s youngest son, Bilal, the Turkish president said his country would not give in to the policy of veiled threats in an apparent blow against the Sweden and the United States, without naming either. country. We clearly see the purpose of the dirty games being played by the media, Erdogan said. The whole world knows and must know that we will not give in to threats, provocations or trickery through veiled threats. Obviously those who think they can get away with such low blows don’t know us, Turkey and the Turkish nation.” In an exclusive report last week, Reuters reported that Swedish and US prosecutors were investigating whether a Swedish subsidiary of a US company engaged in bribing Bilal Erdogan as it attempted to sell its breathalyzers to Turkey. “In the end, no bribes were paid,” the report said, adding that the Swedish company abruptly left the project. While Turkish government officials strongly denied the report and blocked access to the article on the internet, Erdogan did not address the news last week as he criticized Stockholm for granting permission to a protest burning the Koran last week. His Monday remarks come just days before a new round of talks scheduled for Thursday between Turkish, Swedish and NATO officials. The talks are largely aimed at convincing Ankara to ratify Sweden’s membership of the transatlantic alliance before the annual NATO summit is held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12. Stockholm, NATO, the Biden administration and the majority of alliance member states have been pushing to finalize the enlargement in a bid to present a strong united front against Russia. Ankara, in turn, is pushing for more concrete action against Sweden-based individuals and groups it considers terrorists. Speaking on Monday, Erdogan reiterated his country’s position, saying his country expected Sweden to provide sanctuary for members of such groups. As Turkey, we want it to be understood that we will not back down until these conditions are met, he said.

