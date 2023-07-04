Indo-French relations will take on a new dimension with the visit of Prime Minister Modi





Paris: India and France would strengthen their relations this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the July 14 parade. PM Modi will visit France on July 14. The two nations are expected to seal a defense deal when Modis visits. The deal for 26 Rafale M (Navy) fighter jets for the Indian Navy with France is set to materialize. India, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) successfully concluded their first trilateral maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman on June 8. The two-day exercise, which began June 7, involved the participation of naval assets from all three countries. . The exercise was designed to enhance maritime security and interoperability among participating nations. He witnessed a wide range of naval operations such as surface warfare, involving tactical firing and drills for missile engagements on surface targets, helicopter landing operations across the deck , gunnery drills, seamanship drills, advanced air defense drills and boarding operations. The year 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the Franco-Indian Strategic Partnership. Launched by France and India on January 26, 1998 on the occasion of President Chirac’s visit to India, it embodies the desire of the two nations to develop their respective strategic independence by relying on concrete bilateral cooperation to maintain global peace and security. According to media reports, three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, part of a military contingent, are about to take part in the July 14 flypast over the Champs-Élysées. This partnership covers all aspects of bilateral cooperation with a strategic component. It is based on close cooperation in the defence, civil nuclear, space and security sectors (cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, intelligence) and now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component. This requires high levels of trust between the two states and a shared desire for a partnership of equals. The strategic domain includes issues relating to defence, civil nuclear power, space and security. All of these elements enable France and India to ensure their strategic independence, in particular by reducing their dependence on third countries in these areas. But this relationship is not limited to strategic partnership: in recent years, it has expanded to form a partnership on the major global challenges for the planet (climate, environment, protection of the oceans, health). Thus, France and India founded the International Solar Alliance alongside COP21, and it now works worldwide. Furthermore, the adoption of the bilateral roadmap on the blue economy and ocean governance in February 2022 formalized the Indo-French commitment to sustainable development, the rational use of marine resources and the ocean research. The relationship is also based on increasingly dynamic human and economic exchanges. The President of the French Republic has thus set himself the objective of welcoming an increasing number of Indian students to France by 2025. In addition, there are more than 540 French companies and subsidiaries in India, employing nearly 300 000 people. France and India also continue to strengthen their exchanges and investments in the fields of clean energy, smart cities, new technologies and health. France and India are bound by common values, a shared commitment to democracy and a desire to support and defend multilateralism and international law. The two countries are working to promote a multipolar world, ruled by law and respectful of sovereignties. France and India maintain a constant and in-depth dialogue at all levels. In concrete terms, over the past 25 years, this partnership has taken many forms: purchase of 36 Rafale combat aircraft by India in 2016, construction of 6 Scorpne class submarines in Mumbai, encouragement for the development of partnerships between industries and joint development and launch of satellites. France and India are also determined to ensure the success of the Jaitapur EPR nuclear power plant project, which will eventually provide India with reliable, affordable and carbon-free energy. The French and Indian armies frequently conduct joint exercises (e.g. Shakti, Varuna, Pegase, Garuda), demonstrating ongoing efforts towards closer integration and interoperability where possible. Dialogue is also continuing in the areas of space and cyberspace, as well as the fight against terrorism.

