Action plan boosts investment in critical minerals and offers opportunities for Western Australia and Indonesia





WA Premier signs action plan to support MoU with Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN)

Agreement maximizes opportunities in critical minerals and value-added battery industries and secures supply chains through collaborations

Helps WA achieve economic development goals and emissions targets Prime Minister Roger Cook signed an action plan with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Indonesia (KADIN) during the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to Australia. The agreement will further strengthen Western Australia’s economic ties, trade and supply chain opportunities with Indonesia. It follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Western Australia and KADIN in February to provide a framework that builds and secures supply chains of critical minerals and promotes investment and collaboration to develop the critical minerals and value-added battery industries. The 2023-2025 action plan is based on three pillars of cooperation which are to develop resilient and sustainable supply chains, to support strong environmental and social governance results and to develop a skilled workforce. Activities to implement the plan will include high-level meetings, business forums and commissioning strategic analysis to map future opportunities for collaboration between Western Australia and Indonesia under the three pillars. of cooperation. With the growing demand for critical minerals and the vast scaling up of battery supply chains needed to address climate change, the agreement supports the economic goals of both parties and helps them achieve their respective development goals. industrial and emission reduction. WA is already a leading supplier of batteries and critical minerals. The state accounts for half of the world’s lithium production and is a major exporter of nickel, cobalt, manganese and rare earths, with rapidly emerging critical mineral processing and other value-added industries. The signing is part of several official events, including an Indonesia-Australia CEO Forum convened for President Widodo who is visiting Sydney with Indonesian ministers and business leaders July 3-5. Comments attributed to Prime Minister Roger Cook: “I am delighted to meet the President and Ministers of Indonesia as part of a series of official events in Sydney this week. “This follows an official mission I undertook to Jakarta last year to develop trade and government relations as well as launch the new global tourism brand in Indonesia. “Western Australia is already firmly established as a global leader in the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, with the processing of lithium hydroxide and other critical minerals quickly becoming established in our state. “We are committed to increasing state participation in global battery and critical mineral supply chains, with a view to further developing our value-added and manufacturing industries. “Working with Indonesia, an important trading partner and our closest neighbor to explore partnerships, share information, knowledge and strategies, and facilitate business ties will fuel our mutual economic growth and green ambitions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wa.gov.au/government/media-statements/Cook-Labor-Government/Action-plan-powers-critical-minerals-investment-and-opportunity-for-WA-and-Indonesia-20230704 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos