Jokowi Travels to Australia and Papua New Guinea to Attend Annual Leaders Meeting





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko”Jokowi“Widodo left for Australia on Monday afternoon July 3, 2023 to attend the 2023 Annual Leaders Meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Jokowi mentioned this meeting in response to the 2022 Annual Leaders Meeting which s was previously held in Bogor, West Java. “I will also meet with the Governor General and CEOs of Australia who have invested and will invest in Indonesia,” Jokowi said at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, West Jakarta, Monday, July 3, 2023. Jokowi revealed that investment and trade will be the main priority programs to be discussed at this meeting. According to Jokowi, there is a significant increase in investment and trade from Australia to Indonesia. The meeting will also address health, energy transition and human resources development. Continuing his visit, Jokowi will fly to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on July 5, 2023 to lead a meeting with Prime Minister James Marape and the Governor General of Papua New Guinea. “Australia and Papua New Guinea are both our close neighbours, good friends and strategic partners of Indonesia in the Pacific,” Jokowi said. Jokowi boarded the Indonesian Air Base Halim Perdanakusuma on a presidential plane Indonesia – 1. He is accompanied by several members of the ministry, such as the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan , Ministry of State Secretary Pratikno, Ministry of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia. He is also accompanied by the General Directorate of Protocol and Consular Affairs Andy Rachmianto, the Presidential Military Secretary, Rear Admiral Hersan, the Commander of the Presidential Escort Force, Major General Rafael Granada Baay, and the Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media to Presidential Secretary Bey Machmudin. M JULNIS FIRMANSYAH | NAJLA NUR FAUZIYAH Editors Choice: Jokowi talks about El Nino, 2024 election in Cabinet meeting Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

