A few days after Wagner’s coup, Putin will meet Modi and Xi Jinping at the SCO summit. What do you want to know





Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese ruler Xi Jinping, marking Putin’s first appearance at an international event since Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary Wagner put down a rebellion in June. Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet virtually today (July 4), with India hosting the summit in a bid to boost influence in the Eurasian sphere. The summit, besides other geopolitical issues, will aim to discuss the potential inclusion of Iran and Belarus as members of the organization. Point of view India The summit follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to the United States, during which the two countries underscored their close partnership. As India currently holds the SCO presidency and the G20 presidency, it faces the challenge of balancing diplomatic relations with Western nations and the Russia-China alliance, given Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. and Beijing’s assertive global presence.

Ahead of the summit, Putin met with Modi to discuss the consequences of the mercenary mutiny and Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine. At a previous summit, Modi stressed the need for peaceful resolutions, stressing that this is “not an era of war”. The era of today is not that of war and I told you about it during the call. – PM Modi to Putin Despite criticism from some Westerners, India has refused to hold Russia responsible for the war in Ukraine and has increased bilateral trade, especially of Russian crude.

The virtual summit will offer Modi the opportunity to engage with Xi for the first time since the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022.

New Delhi could focus on tackling “cross-border terrorism”, addressing Pakistan’s alleged involvement in supporting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

India can also stress the importance of respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, directed towards China, with which it has been engaged in a tense border standoff for three years. Additionally, Putin and Xi are expected to travel to New Delhi in September for the G20 summit, which will be attended by Biden and other world leaders. The SCO, founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances, served as an opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase India’s growing global influence. India has been a member since 2017. Russia point of view President Vladimir Putin will attend the virtualSCO summit, marking his first multilateral summit appearance after an armed rebellion in Russia last week. Russia and China involved in the war against Ukraine may now want to discuss the ongoing instability and hostilities in the war, but should focus on security and economic cooperation, counter-terrorism and drug trafficking and the fight against climate change.

Analysts note that while the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will not be a central topic at the summit, but its impact on food and energy security in developing countries will be mobilized by the Russians to mask its volatility.

On the other hand, Putin may seek to enlist the support of member states, in case situations slip out of Russia’s hands this summer.

The Russians will seek to demonstrate resilience and credibility in the face of Western isolation. The SCO also includes Central Asian countries with the exception of Turkmenistan where Russia has a strong influence.

The enthronement of Iran and Belarus is also an attempt by the Russian-Chinese tie to assert its dominance. As the SCO continues to expand its influence, it remains a relevant and concerning group for the West. Russian and Chinese efforts to make the SCO an anti-Western group also run counter to Indian interests and principles. China point of view China, the main partner of the Russia-China grouping, seeks to secure its geopolitical influence, expand regional cooperation, counter Western influence, promote security and stability, pursue economic interests and engage in multilateral diplomacy.

China aims to strengthen ties with member states, challenge Western alliances, deepen economic integration, address security challenges, advance trade relations and project itself as a “responsible global player”. Through the SCO, China seeks to shape regional dynamics, strengthen partnerships and pursue its strategic goals in Eurasia. A bit about the SCO Created in 2001 by China and Russia, the SCO has eight member states, including four former Soviet nations in Central Asia, India and Pakistan.

Serving as a political and security group, the SCO seeks to counter Western domination in Eurasia.

The expected admission of Iran as a member and the signing of a memorandum of obligations by Belarus, which both enjoy observer status and close ties with Moscow, will expand the reach of the SCO in Europe and Asia.

