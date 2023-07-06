Andhra Pradesh CM meets PM Modi, seeks funds





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to release the pending funds and expedite several issues including those related to bifurcation of State. Apart from seeking funds for the construction of new medical colleges, completing the Polavaram project and addressing the shortcomings in the implementation of the national food security law, he also urged the Prime Minister to keep the promises made to the residual state of Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), before meeting with the Prime Minister for one hour and twenty minutes, the Chief Minister also held a 45-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. After meeting the Prime Minister, he also visited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various issues related to the state. In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he called for accepting the revised estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore for the Polavaram project and releasing Rs. 17,144 crore as a priority to fast-track the first phase. This includes an R&R package for displaced people in 36 villages. Unless the funds for the R&R package are released, the first phase remains incomplete, he said, and urged the prime minister to instruct the Jal Shakti ministry to release the amount at the earliest. He also called for repaying the arrears of Rs 1,310.15 crore incurred by the state government on the Polavaram project. The Chief Minister also called on the Prime Minister to take immediate action to ensure that the Telangana government clears Rs 7,230.14 crores outstanding from TS Discoms to APGENCO for electricity supplied between 2014 and 2017. He also told the Prime Minister that the state bears an additional financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore to provide rations to 56 lakh families every year under the PMGKAY due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under the law. National Food Security. To compensate for this, the Center is expected to provide 77,000 metric tons of rice from unused ration stocks of 1 lakh tons each month to the PA. The Chief Minister also urged him to implement the pledge to grant special status to the state as it contributes to rapid industrial development and provides employment opportunities for young people. Noting that the state government is building 17 new medical schools as the number of districts has increased from 13 to 26, he asked for financial support to continue the work. Construction of medical schools is in full swing, he said. He also requested the Ministry of Mines to allocate three mines to APMDC to meet the raw material needs of the YSR Kadapa district steel plant. The Chief Minister also requested the immediate release of Rs. 1,702.90 crores for the unpaid grant to the AP Civil Supplies Corporation from 2012-13 to 2017-18.

