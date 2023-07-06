Xi Jinping personally warned Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

By Navdeep Yadav

Xi Jinping personally warned the Russian President Vladimir Poutine against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to a media report.

According to Western and Chinese officials, the Chinese leader, in a face-to-face message with Putin during the state visit to Moscow in March, warned against the use of nuclear weapons, which Russia has repeatedly threatened to use in Ukrainethe Financial Times reportedciting sources.

The sources revealed that later Chinese officials privately took credit for persuading the Russian president to drop his implied threats to deployment of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

People visit the memorial site for fallen Ukrainian soldiers as daily life continues amid the Russian-Ukrainian war, at the Independence Monument in Kiev, Ukraine July 04, 2023. Russia has threatened several occasions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

China has always expressed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However, some of Kyiv’s supporters have been skeptical of Beijing’s commitment to this position, given Xi’s close relationship with Putin and a 12 point peace plan which aligns closely with the Russian talking points.

Meanwhile, Xi’s warning has raised hopes among Ukrainian allies that Beijing is backing up his public rhetoric with concrete action behind closed doors. They see it as a sign that China might be willing to impose consequences on its relations with Russia if necessary, enough to dissuade Putin from using a nuclear weapon, the report adds.

According Shi Yinghongprofessor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, Russia never has and will never have China’s approval for the use of nuclear weapons.

If Moscow uses nuclear weapons against kyiv, China will move further away from Russia, he added.

