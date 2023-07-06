DeSantis PAC official on Twitter Spaces calls Trump ‘runaway favorite’: ‘We’re far behind’





A former adviser to former President Donald Trump turned spokesperson for Ron DeSantis’ top super PAC has admitted that the Florida governor’s 2024 presidential campaign is “very behind” in the polls.

Steve Cortes, the national spokesperson for the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, made the comment during a Twitter Spaces chat on Sunday with @CryptoLawyerz, an anonymous user and alleged former Justice Department official, professor and popular lawyer among the conservative America First movement.

“Right now in the national polls we’re way behind, I’ll be the first to admit that,” Cortes said.

“I believe in being upfront and honest. It’s an uphill battle, but clearly Donald Trump is the frontrunner,” he continued. “In the top four states that matter a lot, the polls are much tighter, we’re still clearly down. We were down double digits, we have some work to do.”

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Cortes speaks during an election night for Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey on June 28, 2022. Cortes endorsed Ron DeSantis in May. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

“I think Ron DeSantis is the next natural evolution of the America First movement and will be, I believe, an incredible candidate, an incredible president,” Cortes added. “Trump has been the dominant figure in American politics for eight years now, basically or definitely for seven years and certainly the dominant and most admired figure among Republican voters. We are trying and we have to make it to those voters that this is the next evolution natural movement.”

While Cortes praised Trump on principle, he argued the former president lacked implementation, adding, “Although I have been intensely loyal to Trump for many, many years and still have great admiration for him, I’m loyal to him in a sense of affinity, but Im not loyal to him in a sense that means today he’s the best candidate.”

Republican presidential candidate Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I don’t believe he is. I don’t believe he is the most conservative, patriotic, and populous candidate who can win the general election,” Cortes said. “I’m convinced that Donald Trump, unfortunately since 2020, hasn’t won any voters. I think he’s barely won any voters, and I think he’s lost a lot.”

Asked about his Twitter Spaces discussion by Politico, Cortes said that Trump “has debated through two successive presidential cycles, so of course he has a lot of experience in this area. But I’m confident Governor DeSantis will exceed expectations and will inform a wide audience about his incredible life, political record and winning program for the presidency.”

“Taking an incumbent president or a former president in the primary is always a significant challenge. I gladly embraced this reality by joining the team. All of us on Team DeSantis remain confident that the governor has a solid path to the nomination, and the best chance of any Republican to defeat Biden in the general election,” Cortes added.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a campaign event July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

So far, Trump has maintained a double-digit lead over all 2024 GOP presidential rivals, including DeSantis.

“Ron Desantis has been underrated in every race he’s won, and this time will be no different. Donald Trump must explain to Republican voters why he didn’t do what he now promises in his prime. term as president,” campaign spokesman DeSantis said. Bryan Griffin told Politico. “Governor Ron DeSantis has exceeded his promises as governor and has the national vision we need to restore our country, clean up DC, and lead our great American comeback. This campaign is a marathon, not a sprint; we will be victorious.”

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital and covers politics, crime, policing and more. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @danimwallace.

