BRENDAN O’NEILL: The real Partygate scandal is that a man elected by many was harassed by a few

The irony is so delicious you can almost taste it. As the Mail reported yesterday, Sir Bernard Jenkin, a member of the privileges committee who tried Boris Johnson for attending parties during lockdown, now faces a criminal investigation himself for allegedly doing the same.

Amid evidence of a serious and flagrant breach of Covid rules, Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into widespread allegations that the Tory MP attended a watered down social shindig in Parliament on December 8, 2020.

Readers of the Mail are well aware by now that this event was a 65th birthday party for Jenkins’ wife during which social distancing is said to have disappeared. A member who was present has already apologized for her misguided presence.

Like I said, a delicious irony. Yet this is just the latest twist in the long saga of Partygate and the strange and vindictive treatment of the former prime minister.

With impeccable timing, just as one of Boris’s main accusers finds himself under police investigation, the cops also say they will not investigate allegations that he broke the rules at other events at the No. 10 and ladies.

The string of rallies over the course of 2020 and 2021 does not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation, officers insist.

A single snapshot will suffice here. You couldn’t invent it.

A prime minister swept to power with an overwhelming tenure in December 2019 was ousted just two and a half years later without a single public vote being cast and, as we now see, on the flimsiest of pretexts .

Anointed by the people, he was dethroned by a self-proclaimed star chamber of anti-Brexit MPs, a public broadcaster who cooked up a non-story in the biggest scandal of the time and a biased committee that was stuffed to the brim gills with his own political enemies.

Think back to the start of the pandemic.

Boris almost died. For several terrifying days in April 2020, he was in intensive care as doctors reportedly debated punching a hole in his neck to help him breathe.

Still, he recovered and quickly returned to work, where the first thing he did was pay a moving tribute to the NHS staff who saved his life.

I believe this contact with mortality was crucial: it obviously affected his approach to the virus. From then on, he understood how devastating it could be and he never underestimated it.

When he wasn’t working, he was recuperating, not partying.

No wonder just eight months after leaving hospital, Boris was hailing the rollout of vaccines, a world-leading program made possible by the wise early decision to throw everything away to develop an effective, cheap, British vaccine.

Rather than follow the slow and bureaucratic European model, Boris gave the green light to UK regulators to work in parallel with private sector scientists, under the inspired leadership of the current Dame Kate Bingham.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was the result and how many people are alive today because of it?

As well as delivering Brexit and leading the early and unwavering Ukraine crisis, history will remember the vaccine as one of Boris’ greatest achievements. So there’s something truly sinister about the gossip classes’ effort to portray him as nothing more than a lockdown miscreant.

We forget the fact that Boris knows better than most of us what a terrible toll Covid can take on the human body.

Additionally, the specific misdemeanor for which he received a fixed sentence is, frankly, baffling.

Attending what appeared to be his own impromptu birthday party in June 2020 shortly after nearly dying is hardly the hedonistic rave his detractors imagine. After all, Rishi Sunak was fined for the same offence, but the serving prime minister barely attracts a fraction of the vitriol that Boris suffers from.

As Prime Minister, Boris repeatedly apologized as soon as he found out the truth about the party, even correcting his record in the Commons. Yet nothing less than the guillotine would satisfy its detractors.

Enter Sue Gray on stage left. The then senior civil servant led the first Partygate inquiry, but now, of course, she appears to have had Labor sympathies from the start.

Immediately to begin her term as Keir Starmers’ chief of staff this week, the allegedly blameless Ms Gray broke civil service rules by arguing with the Labor leader about the highly political post four long months before stepping down as direction to Whitehall.

Asking this shameless southpaw to investigate Boris’ parties was like inviting a fox dog to judge a fox. In retrospect, it’s hard to avoid the suspicion that Gray might have relished the opportunity to knock down one of the Tory parties’ greatest electoral assets: Boris had conquered Labor’s red wall and millions of working class votes l had brought to power.

Yet the madness continued.

The privileges committee, authorized to investigate Boris on Partygate by a House of Commons motion of April 21, 2022, was even more bizarre.

Not only did it include Sir Bernard and other Tories skeptical of Boris, it was led by Labor great Harriet Harman.

She was the woman who, just two months before her appointment as Partygate committee chair in June last year, shared a blog post by Blairite war propagandist Alastair Campbell, that paragon of truth and honesty portraying Boris as a lying charlatan.

Boris, Noble Campbell said, has repeatedly lied about lockdown parties and deserves to be swept away.

By enthusiastically sharing this infantile attack, Harman was clearly signaling his agreement with her. And yet, a few weeks later, she was tasked with judging Boris’ behavior with his fellow marsupials in the courtroom. I am confident that in years to come people will recognize that the real affront to the morals and principles of this nation was never Partygate itself.

It is the weaponization of this by the haters of Boris and Brexit that will forever stick in your throat.

This is the fundamental truth about Partygate. It was a scandal fanned by supporters. It was a scandal that allowed the haters of Boris to decide his fate. It was a scandal that allowed irresponsible media elites and bloated delegations to oust from power a man for whom millions of decent workers had voted.

If a banana republic were to set up a partisan committee which then kicked out a democratically elected politician from parliament, Britain would chuckle loudly and say that democracy must be respected.

And yet it happened here.

We allowed a man elected by the majority to be hunted down by the minority.