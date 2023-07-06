former Justice Minister Moily to PM Modi, Law Commission on UCC – Kashmir Reader





NEW DELHI: Amid the raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code, Congress Leader and former Justice Minister Mr. Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Law Commission and all political leaders to do not open Pandora’s box of personal laws and create chaos in society.

He also alleged that it was an issue that was meant to divide society, destabilize the country and demolish the diversity enjoyed by Indian society.

In a statement, Moily pointed out that Article 25 provides for the right to freedom of religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave a public push to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Even though the Constitution of India makes mention of the UCC, the founding fathers of the Constitution in the Constituent Assembly had chosen not to make it mandatory because it involves the diversity of Indian society, said Moily, who was the Minister of Justice of the UPA-II Government from May 2009 to May 2011.

Uniformity or commonality of the civil code for all regions and cultures of India is another matter, he argued. This would involve breaking the promise made to the Nagas and Mizos not to interfere in their customs and could fuel secessionist sentiments that are active to varying degrees in the region, Moily said.

He added that this will have repercussions not only for minorities such as Muslims, Christians, it will also have a substantial effect on Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and hundreds of tribes and among various Hindu sects such as Aliyasantana to Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka and Marumakkathayam in Kerala.

As expected, the UCC is viewed as a Muslim issue, overlooking the other diversities prevalent in the country, he alleged.

Moily noted that the 21st Law Commission of India had declared that the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.

He said the Supreme Court’s constitutional formation had already formulated seven questions of law related to liberty, rights and religious practices in the Sabarimala case. The first of the seven questions is what is the scope and scope of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, he pointed out and noted that said reference is still pending before the Supreme Court.

The 22nd Law Commission of India has rushed to issue a public notice for a fresh debate on the Uniform Civil Code, he said.

The prime minister’s statement could at most be a platitude at the BJP party meeting and could be part of the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Moily said.

Neither any state nor the next Parliament can rush to UCC legislation absent a full report from the 22nd Law Commission or the Supreme Court judgment that had framed seven questions of law, he said. affirmed.

The right to preserve one’s religious identities through personal laws cannot be overridden by a premature proclamation by the prime minister, the congress leader said.

He said it should not be forgotten that the report of the 21st Law Commission of India will have to be debated and the Supreme Court is also expected to deliver its verdict. All the debates that are currently taking place are premature, short-sighted and tend to create hatred in society. Such debates also aim to sabotage the concept of secularism that has always been championed by the founding fathers of the Constitution, Moily said.

I call upon the Prime Minister of India, the Law Commission and all political leaders not to open Pandora’s box of personal laws and create chaos in society which aims to divide society and destabilize the country and demolish the diversity enjoyed in Indian society, he said.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws applicable to all Indian citizens which are not based on religion and deal with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among others.

The Law Commission on June 14 launched a new consultation process on the UCC by seeking input from stakeholders, including public and recognized religious organizations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Addressing a rally of party workers in Bhopal last week, Prime Minister Modi made a strong speech in support of the UCC, saying the Constitution called for equal rights for all citizens.

Modi had also said that the opposition was using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

