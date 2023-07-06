Why the US says China’s amended anti-spy law puts businesses at risk





The US government’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) has raised concerns about China’s recently amended security law, which came into effect on July 1 and expands the reach of state powers.

Adopted in April this year by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the law on counterintelligence first came into force in 2014. State news agency Xinhua reported it. described as a special law, intended to protect against espionage or espionage in the interests of national security.

Although the United States has previously expressed concerns about other such laws passed in China over the years, a novel aspect here is how the law may impact foreign companies operating in China.

What does China’s recently amended anti-espionage law say? Xinhua said the revised law refines the definition of espionage, specifying acts such as carrying out cyberattacks against state organs, confidential organs or critical information infrastructure as acts of espionage. Additionally, it stipulates that espionage targets would henceforth include all documents, data, materials and items that relate to security and national interests. This has been interpreted to mean that the government can now demand to view the private information of individuals and organizations, invoking this law, and documents and other materials can now constitute espionage. According to an article by Jeremy Daum, Senior Fellow of Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center, the amendment also mentioned attempts to unlawfully obtain or share state secrets, intelligence or other data, materials or items. related to national security or national security. interests. Here, words or other data, materials or items relating to national security or national interests are more recent additions. This has raised alarm bells for corporate due diligence firms, those who perform risk analysis for doing business with another company or in a particular environment. To do this, they need to browse the documents associated with a company and its employees. Under China’s new laws, an attempt to do this research may qualify as an attempt to spy on Chinese nationals. Daum explains, The added language is a clear extension of the scope of the protected materials, and impracticably vague at first sight; at the same time, the law was already so broad and impractically vague that it is not immediately clear what the expansion includes. He argues that while the amendments are concerning, the law has always been expansive. Critics of Chinese President Xi Jinping say that since he came to power in 2013, authoritarian regulations have been introduced and invoked more frequently. The law also requires efforts to strengthen public awareness of counterintelligence and national security, and strengthens supervision of personnel of national security organs. What has the United States said about this law? According to the NCSC, the law has: * Potential to create legal risk or uncertainty for foreign companies, journalists, academics and researchers, *Any documents, data, materials or items could be considered relevant to the national security of the People’s Republic of China due to ambiguities in law The Wall Street Journal also quoted NCSC Director Mirriam-Grace MacIntyre as saying the law does not clearly define espionage, which could become deeply problematic for private sector companies. The center has briefed US business leaders in this regard since April, she said. Why have companies been said to be at risk? Even though China-US relations have soured in recent years, there are notable trade ties between the world’s two largest economies. This week, the chairwoman of the Federal Reserve (the central bank of the United States), Janet Yellen, is due to travel to China, weeks after a visit by Tesla owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Citing security concerns, the United States said earlier this year that it planned to reduce its economy’s risks from China or reduce its reliance on it for specific materials like semis. -drivers. This led to criticism and backlash from China. American companies in China have recently been questioned by authorities. In April, the Shanghai office of consulting firm Bain & Co. was raided. A month earlier, the Mintz Group, a due diligence firm, said officials arrested five of its Chinese employees. Espionage was used as grounds for the arrest of a Japanese employee of pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma Inc. this year. Japan has requested his release and the case has been used to allege that China is using its law for coercive purposes. Similarly, amid a row with Canada in 2018 after its authorities helped arrest a Huawei executive for tech theft, within two weeks China arrested two Canadian men on espionage allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/why-us-has-said-amended-chinese-anti-espionage-law-puts-businesses-at-risk-8771693/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos