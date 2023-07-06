How my brother-in-law Boris made me cancel

Nigel Farage and I don’t have much in common other than liking a pint and a cigar. However, I now discover a connection: we are both PEPs, or politically exposed persons. Such a handful may not come as a total surprise to Nigel. (He also may not have been surprised when Coutts said he closed his bank account simply because he didn’t have enough funds.) Mexico City airport baggage hall.

As I offered a few dirty $100 bills to change into pesos, I filled out a short form for name, address, etc., and then noticed the cashier looking at my passport quizzically. He called a supervisor. My passport was scanned by a machine. After a few buzzes, beeps and roars, a new form, almost identical to the first, was presented. But as I laboriously listed my hotel address one more time, I noticed there was an additional question at the bottom. Was I a politically exposed person, he asked.

As Basil Fawltys Manuel would say: What? There was, after all, no explanation of what it could actually mean. No definition of what such a person might look like. Surely anyone who gets bored daily by the Today program or a slave of the column of births and deaths in the Time could claim to be, at least to some extent, politically exposed.

Obviously, that was not the line of sight of my Mexican friends. But as a man in his 60s, an OAP PEP, I might not be too much of a threat to the government of President Andrs Manuel Lopz Obrador. After all, my $200 wasn’t going to buy many heavily armed banditos, considering they’re awfully tied to the horribly complex logistics of cocaine trafficking, and I’m not that good on stairs.

No, it was obvious it was personal. My passport revealed it. They had something specifically about me. But what exactly?

Well, I thought I had a great-grandfather who sat for the Liberals under Gladstone. My brother fought for the seat of Edmonton in October 1974 and was duly crushed by the TGWU candidate. My wife Rachel Johnson had been equally humiliated by that lady of pantomime, Ann Widdecombe, when she auditioned for the slapstick role of South West England MEP on behalf of Change UK (always pronounced Change à la française, to rhyme with blancmange).

Oh yes, and for lack of anything else to do, I was the very short-lived first director of Best for Britain, another tragicomic effort to right a political mistake made by my misguided brother-in-law Boris. But now I was surely innocent, a simple Sunday painter and amateur gardener, more concerned with the lack of spring rain than with the balance of payments. It is therefore with confidence that I answered the question with a firm: No.

A somber frown spread over the manly forehead of the supervisor, who returned to his computer, once again skimmed the data strip of my passport (still burgundy) and said, with endless mannerisms, but without tolerating contradiction : I’m afraid our computer says you are. We cannot change your money.

And then I finally understood. Yet another beautiful thing that Boris got me into. Not only do I always have to shrink in my chair at fancy dinner parties insisting like Cain (or was it Abel?) that I’m not my brothers’ keeper. I now have to dodge moneychangers in temples. The sins of the brothers-in-law, it seems, will always be with me, heaped on my head at the exchange counters of the globe. Even the usurious Travelex clerks, the ultimate Pharisees of our time, will refuse to do business with me. It will be assumed that the $200 I am offering was stolen from Petty Cash #10.

Don’t worry, said the friendly cashier, seeing my consternation. We are a government money changer. Anyone outside the arrivals hall will gladly take your money.

Funny thing, really. But I think Thomson Reuters, from which I intend to make a handsome profit by disseminating information stripped from their cuttings to the world’s border guards, should be responsible or perhaps another free enterprise data snitch.

If we can legally check our credit ratings, should the same apply to our relative political radioactivity? Or is it a state secret not to be shared? All I know is that someone seems to have messed with my passport data strip, my last and soon to be abandoned link to the long-lost European empire above the sea.