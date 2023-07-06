Turkey and Egypt reopen embassies for the first time since 2013





Almost a decade ago, President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, then a general in the Egyptian army, overthrew the country’s first democratically elected president. Elected in 2012, Mohamed Morsi belonged to the Freedom and Justice Party, a formation linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and supported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP). Following Morsi’s ouster and Turkish criticism of Egypt’s new government, the then Turkish ambassador, Hseyin Avni Botsali, was declared persona non grata and forced to leave the country. In this context, Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated over the next ten years. On July 4, 2023, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fatah al-Sissi announced the reopening of their embassies in Cairo and Ankara and appointed their new ambassadors Salih Mutlu Sen and Amr Elhamamy. According to Arab News, the purpose of this decision is to normalize relations between the two countries. The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the move in a press release. The change of government in Egypt during the Arab Spring in early 2010 was not the only subject on which the two countries clashed during this decade of tension. In Libya, Turkey backed the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), while Egypt backed the Libyan National Army (LNA), controlled by General Khalifa Haftar. The LNA, which emerged in 2014 and promised to tackle “terrorist” groups that had infiltrated Libya from the Sahel, was immediately taken seriously by Egypt, for whom the terrorist threat represents one of the main challenges facing the state. PHOTO/AFP – Combination of images of Turkish President and leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Moreover, the signing of a pact between Turkey and the GNA on November 27, 2019 regarding sovereignty over Mediterranean maritime spaces has increased Turkish-Egyptian tensions. For several years, Ankara has been seeking to establish itself in the Mediterranean region, which is said to contain millions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic meters of natural gas, in order to diversify its energy market. Despite this dispute, the first signs of a thaw appeared in May 2021, when a Turkish delegation visited Cairo, and accelerated from 2022, when Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al-Sissi left encountered during the World Cup in Qatar. Since then, President al-Sissi has made numerous phone calls to his Turkish counterpart. Last February, the day after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Egyptian president gave his support to Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also visited the affected regions in a message of solidarity, according to Arab News. Finally, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was among the first leaders to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election in May 2023. The reopening of the embassies of Turkey and Egypt marks the culmination of the process of normalization between the two States, whose bilateral relations must continue to develop.

