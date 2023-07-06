Donald Trump’s DJ set had ‘digged’ at Ron DeSantis, guests joked





Donald Trump played the DJ on July 4 at his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster, we hear.

A source told us about Trump’s Americana set list, he dined and DJ’d from his table, playing God Bless America, America the Beautiful and Bruce Springsteen, Elvis [Presley] and the Rolling Stones, you can’t always get what you want.

The source said the selection of the last song made a table laugh, saying Trump was signaling [political rival] Ron DeSantis.

The holiday menu, it is said, included burgers, hot dogs, chicken, steaks and ribs.

We’ve previously reported that Trump enjoys getting on his iPad and playing music for guests, and has even become a regular Thursday night draw at his Florida club and residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The former president likes to hop on his iPad and play music for guests.Getty Images

A source told us about Trump’s de facto DJ career: “He loves all the attention he gets from the decks. He feels that this brings him closer to his people.

His regular playlist includes Broadway hits and movie soundtracks such as Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and Titanic.

The Village Peoples YMCA is another favorite, as is Springsteen.

Guests thought a Rolling Stones track might be a “dig” by political rival Ron DeSantis. Getty Images This is just the last DJ set Donald played at the New Jersey club. PA

Last month, the night Trump announced he had been indicted on 37 counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents, a source told us: The Donald pulled out his iPad at his Bedminster golf club over dinner… and did a set amid all the news of his indictment.

When he performed Elvis Presley’s ‘Hound Dog’, some in the room said they thought Trump was referring to President Biden, whose Justice Department is pursuing Trump with its federal criminal charges against him – a woman said. source at the time.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in Miami federal court in the documents case against him.

