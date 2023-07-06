Russian-Ukrainian War! Didrone Moscow, Xi Jinping-Apocalypse Meal

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. A number of developments have emerged between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Russia said drones attacked the Moscow region. President Vladimir Putin’s government has also accused the United States and NATO of being behind it.

In contrast, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a warning. The following is a summary from CNBC Indonesia, Wednesday (5/7/2023).

Moscow attack drones

A drone strikes the Moscow region, Russia. At least five drones were shot down by the Kremlin yesterday.

One of the targets was Kubinka, 40 kilometers (km) from Vnukovo International Airport. This resulted in the temporary suspension of air traffic.

The Kremlin has firmly singled out Ukraine as the culprit. Putin’s government called it a terrorist act.

“The Kyiv regime’s attempt to attack the area where civilian infrastructure is located, including airports receiving international flights, is a new terrorist act,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram. .

Drone strikes hit Russian cities during Moscow’s raids on Ukraine. However, this has increased in recent months.

Moscow and its surroundings are located about 500 kilometers (km) from the Ukrainian border. In early May, two drones were shot down over the Kremlin Palace and later that month they crashed into a Moscow skyscraper.

kyiv itself said on Tuesday morning that Russia had launched 22 Iranian attack drones in the regions of Sumy, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. His troops destroyed 16.

Meanwhile, in a recent statement, Putin’s government stressed that drone strikes were impossible without US and NATO assistance. Moscow claims the West allowed Ukraine to carry out the action.

“This attack would not have been possible without the assistance provided to the Kiev regime by the United States and its NATO allies,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The West is training drone operators and providing the intelligence needed to commit such crimes,” the state agency added.

The Return of Boss Wagner

Wagner’s mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has finally come into public view after disappearing after the failed coup in Russia. In a video on Monday, he called on Russian citizens to stand up for Wagner.

This was published by the Financial Times (FT) and Al Arabiya. “We need support more than ever,” he said, thanking his fans in Russia.

On this occasion, Prigozhin did not criticize the Kremlin at all. However, he defended his coup in what he called the “march of justice”.

He said what was done in Moscow last month was an attempt to fight traitors and mobilize society. “Soon you will see our next victory ahead of us,” he added.

Unfortunately, Prigozhin did not mention his current location. President Alexander Lukashenko said last week that Prigozhin flew to Belarus, following a deal he brokered.

However, based on Flight Radar data, the plane was reported to have flown several times from Belarus to Moscow and St. Petersburg, which is Wagner’s headquarters. This raises the question of whether Prigozhin is still abiding by the terms of the agreement.

On the same occasion, Wagner reported that he was still actively recruiting people to train in the Krasnodar region, the southern region of Russia. Advertisements are also posted on Telegram.

Earlier, Putin said Wagner had to choose between signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, returning home or following Prigozhin into exile in Belarus. But on this occasion, Prigozhin did not mention the Kremlin at all.

Meanwhile, posted on the same page, Wagner recruiters contacted via the group’s hotline said various “job vacancies” were available. Including in the “prestigious” storm units that fought in the “special military operations zone”, referring to the war in Ukraine.

“The training will last three weeks in the village of Molkino, in southern Russia, before the deployment,” explained the recruiter in charge of FT.

“Those wishing to join Wagner are asked to delete all social media accounts as the hiring process becomes more complicated,” the official said.

Prigozhin’s appearance, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), comes at a time when Putin reportedly intends to take over the Wagner mercenary business. The headquarters of the Wagner Group in St. Saint Petersburg was reportedly raided by agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Special Commander Putin slain

A Russian commander is believed to have been killed in action in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Yevgeny Pisarenko, commander of the armed formation of the Akhmat group of Chechen special forces, was pronounced dead on Monday.

He is part of OMON, a special mobile unit within the Russian National Guard, which has participated in military combat in Chechnya since the First Chechen War which took place between 1994 and 1996.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously signed a contract with the Chechen special forces group of Akhmat last June, to replace Wagner’s mercenaries.

“Thank you to the parents who raised such a hero… A big man with a big heart!” his colleague, unit commander Akhmat Apta Alaudinov, said via Telegram, quoted by Newsweek.

Pisarenko was part of Putin’s special operations in Ukraine. It caused countless deaths in the eastern part of Kliv.

“The Bolshoi is my compatriot, he served in the Stavropol OMON for many years, received the rank of colonel,” said another colleague Akhmat Dmitry Kulko, also speaking about the death of Pisarenko, who was called “Bolshoi”, which means big.

“When the special operation started, he volunteered on the front line to protect the people of Donbass,” he added.

New nuclear threat

Meanwhile, Russian officials warn of the apocalypse. This was conveyed by Putin’s ally who is also former President Dmitry Medvedev.

In an article in Russian state newspaper Rossiskaya Gazeta, Medvedev said the risk of an “apocalypse” seems more likely now than during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Continued Western support in Ukraine would make the prospect of a “very likely” nuclear war.

“I’ll note one thing that quotes on all sides don’t like to admit,” he said, published by CNBC International.

“Such an apocalypse is not only possible, but also very possible,” he stressed in the translated text.

Medvedev, who heads Russia’s Security Council, also said Moscow remained committed to preventing Ukraine from joining NATO. He added that the conflict could thus persist for decades.

“Our objective is simple, to eliminate the threat of Ukraine joining NATO,” he added.

“And we will get there,” Medvedev said again.

“You don’t have to be a visionary to understand that the confrontation phase will last a very long time. The stalemate will last for decades,” he explained.

Russia is indeed one of the largest nuclear nations in the world today, along with the United States (US). According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has about 5,977 nuclear warheads by 2022.

Last June, Russia also sent its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. It was the first time it was performed after the fall of the Soviet Union.

On the other hand, Poland, Russia’s NATO neighbor, has also announced Warsaw’s willingness to join the “NATO Nuclear Sharing” program. It is also a reaction to the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Warning Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping warned yesterday during a virtual summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which was hosted by India, on Tuesday. He alludes to a “new cold war” and a “color revolution”.

“We must beware of external forces that stir up a ‘new cold war’ and create confrontation in the region,” Xi said.

“He strongly opposes any country interfering in internal affairs and carrying out a ‘color revolution’ for any reason,” he added.

He also hinted at deeper relations with member states, including Russia. He also called for the rejection of sanctions.

“Calls for efforts to maintain regional peace and ensure mutual security,” Xi Jinping said again, as quoted by the official Xinhua news agency.

“Increase their solidarity,” he added.

The SCO consists of eight countries. Besides China, Russia and India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan

This organization focuses on the economic and defense fields. The SCO accounts for around 20% of global GDP.

The “apocalypse” of food

The threat of a food “apocalypse” is becoming clearer. This is linked to the recent development of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia said on Tuesday it saw no reason to extend a deal that would allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. The Kremlin also criticized the significant obstacles to the export of its own agricultural products.

“It is clear that there is no reason to continue the Black Sea Initiative which ended on July 17,” Kemla said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is the world’s largest grain exporter, raised fears of a global food crisis when the main Ukrainian port was blocked by the warship Moscow at the start of the war in February 2022.

But in July last year, an agreement was reached between Turkey and the United Nations, which allowed Ukraine’s grain exports to restart with a parallel memorandum on unhindered exports of Russian food and fertilizers.

“The normalization of Russia’s supply of food and fertilizers to world markets, as foreseen by the Russia-UN memorandum, continues to decline,” the ministry said.

Moscow says the problem stems from the side effect of Western science on shipping and insurance companies and banks. Moscow also accused Ukraine of destroying a section of a pipe that Russia uses to export ammonia, an essential component of fertilizers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said most Ukrainian exports go to rich countries. This contradicts the data provided by the United Nations and Ukraine.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said 29 ships carrying 1.4 million tons of grain were already blocked due to ongoing inspections. He blamed Russia for the detentions.

Kubrakov also wrote on Twitter that Russia has stopped registering incoming ships since June 26. Moscow said in its statement on Tuesday that it would ensure that the backlog of ships awaiting inspection would be cleared before the agreement expires on July 17.

