Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should be disqualified: plea filed in Lahore High Court





By Press Trust of India: A petition has been filed in a Pakistani court seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making a ‘false promise’ in court regarding the return of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif from the UK after his death. treatment.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing indefinitely, observing that this petition should have been moved when Shehbaz Sharif failed to keep his promise during the term of the previous government.

Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the older brother of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has lived in exile in the UK since November 2019.

Petitioner Azhar Abbas has claimed that Shehbaz Sharif filed a “false affidavit” before a two-judge LHC bench in November 2019 that he would secure the return of his older brother within four weeks if Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel to abroad for his treatment. .

The petitioner said the LHC accepted Shehbaz Sharif’s affidavit and allowed Nawaz Sharif, now 73, to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. But Nawaz Sharif had been traveling to Europe and the Gulf since November 2019 but was not returning to Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif had undertaken. Furthermore, it appears that Nawaz Sharif faked his illness to obtain legal redress, he alleged.

Shehbaz Sharif, 71, should be disqualified under the provisions of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, the petitioner argued in court.

Deputy Attorney General Sheraz Zaka objected to the maintainability of the petition in brief, saying the petitioner was not an aggrieved person in the case.

He said Nawaz Sharif was given permission to travel abroad at that time by Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He argued that the petitioner had a remedy to go to an appropriate forum if he believed there had been a breach. He asked the court to dismiss the petition as inadmissible.

The LHC then adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore when the LHC allowed him to leave the country for London on medical grounds in November 2019.

Imran Khan alleged that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa maneuvered Nawaz Sharif out of prison and then struck a deal with him.

The PML-N has said its supreme leader will return to Pakistan once the date for general elections is announced.

Elections in the country are due to take place in October, with the term of the incumbent government ending on August 13.

