New details of Donald Trump’s search warrant at Mar-a-Lago made public





A fuller version of the federal search warrant affidavit for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was released on Wednesday, providing several new unredacted details in an ongoing legal saga the former president continues to claim that this is a witch hunt against him despite mounting evidence. on the contrary.

The idea comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled on Wednesday that more information be made public from the affidavit, which chronicles the FBI’s search for top-secret documents hidden in several rooms in Mar-a- The girlfriend. He reveals the Justice Department had multiple clues, including visual evidence, to build its case for an additional search of Trump’s Florida residence, even though he continued to claim he had declassified all the documents or had returned them in their entirety.

There are probable grounds to believe that additional documents containing classified NDI (national defense information) or which are presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at LOCAL, states the affidavit, which was submitted last year and unsealed for the first time in August. There are also probable reasons to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found in the PREMISES.

While Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart denied a request to release the entire document, he ruled that additional parts of the search warrant application should be unsealed.

These include a new photo of 61 boxes in the Mar-a-Lago storage room, as well as a retelling of the CCTV video which shows the boxes being moved. In fact, the document reveals that federal authorities were in possession of the CCTV video prior to raiding the property.

In a newly unredacted section, FBI investigators write that it was always the practice of the FPOTUS to store accumulated documents in boxes, and it continues to be its practice.

The affidavit also reveals that between January 21, 2021 and the end of August 2021, the initial set of boxes were stored in at least two different rooms at Mar-a-Lago, including a storage room and a residential suite. Trumps.

It describes how on June 3, 2022, three FBI agents along with the Department of Justice arrived at Mar-a-Lago and were met by Trump’s legal counsel as well as a records keeper from the post-presidential office of the FPOTUS. Trump’s attorney informed the DOJ that all records were kept in a storage room and he was advised that no other records were stored elsewhere. Upon entering the storage room, investigators discovered evidence that some boxes may have been moved.

During that June 3 visit, Trump’s attorney handed over a Redweld envelope of 38 classified documents and told investigators that all subpoena documents had been turned over and a diligent search of the house had been conducted. .

However, investigators have found evidence to the contrary.

A never-before-seen photograph of boxes stacked in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago shows a massive hoard of 61 boxes stacked in a storage room at the Florida resort. The purpose of the photograph was to show FPOTUS the volume of boxes that remained in the STORAGE ROOM, the document states.

The Daily Beast / US Department of Justice

The revised affidavit, which was first reported by POLITICO Kyle Cheney, also described how the door to the storage room was painted gold and is accessed by several wooden stairs.

In addition, investigators found other boxes intermingled with those containing classified documents, including several containing merchandise such as challenge coins, garment bags, Mar-a-Lago memorabilia such as photo frames and other decorative items.

The newly unredacted content details how the Justice Department obtained surveillance camera footage of the boxes in the moved storage room for several days before and after the FBI and Justice Department visits. Then, on June 29, a padlock was installed on the storage door.

The FBI noted that it discovered the existence of the images after receiving the contents of a hard drive produced by representatives of the Trump Organization. CCTV included four cameras in the basement hallway between April 23, 2022 and June 24, 2022.

The cameras’ recording feature appears to be motion-activated, so footage is only captured when motion is detected within each camera’s field of view, the document says.

While much of the movement of the boxes was already known, its inclusion reveals why investigators feared documents were intentionally withheld and adds to their argument that Mar-a-Lago needed to be searched. Although Trump’s valet, Walt Natau, who was also indicted, is not named, the affidavit simply identifies the person who moved the boxes as Witness 5, the dates match those cited in his indictment of accusation.

In total, Witness 5 was captured moving 64 boxes from the storage area between May 24, 2022 and June 1, 2022. Of the 64, he only returned between 25 and 30 boxes on June 2 2022.

It cannot be seen on the video footage where the boxes were moved when they were removed from the storage area and therefore the current location of the boxes which were removed from the storage area but not not returned there is unknown, the affidavit states.

The ruling came after multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press, urged the court to reveal the document in full, following the 38-count indictment of the former presidents last month. .

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including 31 violations of the Espionage Act related to the case. Nautas’ arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Miami after two delays.

