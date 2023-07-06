What is the G21? Why did PM Modi push for this?

Everyone is familiar with the G20 or Group of 20, which includes the major developed and developing economies of the world.

The group currently includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico , Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

It accounts for around 85% of world GDP, more than 75% of world trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for the G20 to become the G21.

What happened?

Modi called for the African Union, a continental body made up of 55 member states, to be allowed to join the G20 alongside 19 countries and the European Union.

In June, Modi wrote to the leaders of the G20 countries proposing that the African Union become a full and permanent member of the diplomatic group at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The African Union is currently considered the most important grouping that represents the voice of several countries that are part of it.

He strove to ensure the progress and economic growth of African nations.

It was officially launched in 2002 as the successor to the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

Sources said Indian Express the idea grew out of the Voice of the Global South summit held in January and attended by most of the 54 countries on the African continent.

Discussions then took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the headquarters of the African Union is located.

Such a move would require the assent of all G20 leaders, sources added.

Why is Modi pushing for this?

Modi has been particularly focused on mainstreaming African countries’ priorities into the G20 agenda under India’s G20 Presidency.

Sources said Hindustan time Modi wrote the letter after a request from the African Union and that it is meant to increase Africa’s voice on the international stage and shape the future of our shared world.

A piece in ABP News argued that the mineral-rich continent needed help to revive its economy.

The G20 can play a leading role in strengthening the structure of the global economy and governance to empower its citizens to avoid being trapped by the exploitative lending policies of powerful authoritarian regimes, name of promoting infrastructure growth, according to the article.

If developed countries wish to build economic stability and strength in Africa, most of which remained colonized for most of the 19th and 20th centuries, the region must become a lucrative market for the world’s powerful economies to invest. Africa can only become an attractive market for the developed world when their purchasing power can significantly improve. It would therefore be in the interests of developed economies for Africa to emerge economically stronger.

A source said Reuters Modi’s proposal to grant the African Union full membership in the G20 demonstrates India’s commitment to enhancing Africa’s representation and partnership in shaping global affairs.

The G20 has also invited nine non-member “guest” countries this year, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, in addition to international organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, World Bank world and the IMF.

“It will be a good step towards a fair, equitable, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance,” the source said of the African Union proposal.

“(The) Prime Minister strongly believes in the need to have a greater voice of the countries of the South on international platforms, in particular of African countries.”

Thread quoted the head of the AU and President of Senegal, Macky Sall, who wrote that the absence of the African Union could harm the G20.

The most pressing issues of climate change, pandemics, security and debt are those that both affect Africa and for which Africa is in a position to contribute to the solutions. Such a gap in African representation can weaken the credibility, traction and representativeness of the G-20, he wrote.

According Threadother nations have also come out in favor of AU membership of the G20.

Indonesia had previously called for the AU to be represented, while Frances Emmanuel Macron reportedly said his country supports the African Union’s full integration into the G20.

South African Cyril Ramaphosa also pressed the issue during the Bali summits working session, while China has repeatedly voiced its support for the decision.

In December 2022, US President Joe Biden also made a similar call.

And today, I also call on the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member of the G20. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s coming, Biden said,

That same month, Japan also championed the idea after its Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with the Senegalese president.

