Trump hits out at Biden family and media over White House cocaine discovery





On Wednesday, former President Trump lashed out at President Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith and the media after suspicious white powder was found at the White House in over the weekend came back positive for cocaine.

“Does anyone really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is intended for use by anyone other than Hunter and Joe Biden?” writes Trump on Truth Social.

“But beware, the Fake News Media will soon start saying the amount found was ‘very small’, and it wasn’t really COCAINE, it was more like aspirin, and the story will go away,” said Trump.

A suspicious white powder found in an area of ​​the White House during a routine sweep Sunday prompted a brief “precautionary closure” and evacuation of the building, the Secret Service said. The powder was deemed non-hazardous and sent for further testing, which confirmed the material was cocaine.

The Secret Service said Wednesday it was still investigating “the cause and manner in which he entered the White House.”

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not speculate on who might have left the drugs, but she did note that they were found in a “very busy” area accessible to visitors. .

Biden was not at the White House at the time of the incident.

Trump in his Wednesday post also asked if Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland last fall to oversee DOJ investigations into the former president, has “been seen in the cocaine business” and said that the special advocate “looks like a crackhead to me.”

Smith led the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents that resulted in a 37-count federal criminal indictment — and is leading an investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and efforts to interfere in the transfer of power after the 2020 elections.

Biden is running for re-election to the White House in 2024, and Trump is still running four years after losing his re-election bid to Biden in 2020. The couple both vote to lead their respective parties’ main fields. .

