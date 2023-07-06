The turkey inflation nightmare doesn’t go away with lira on strings





(Bloomberg) – One of the lira’s worst spells in decades is hampering Turkey’s inflation recovery as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s New Economy team reverses unorthodox policies used to peg the currency. Although its steep declines did not completely break disinflationary momentum last month, the depreciation is stoking price pressures as the government pushes ahead with measures that include an interim 34% wage hike minimum. The lira has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar since Erdogan’s re-election last month. The likely result is the weakest deceleration in consumer prices since a slowdown that began last November. Data due on Wednesday will show annual inflation fell slightly below 39% in June, from 39.6% the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The impact of last year’s strong base effects was offset by a sharp post-election pound depreciation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists, including Basak Edizgil, said in a report. Although politics have tightened since the election, further exchange rate weakness is expected to worsen core inflation going forward. Read more: Pound drop deepens as Turkey insists on gradual changes Price stability will prove elusive as two former Wall Street bankers now in charge of the economy undo years of complex regulations and marginal policies that kept the pound in check by burning through central bank reserves. What Bloomberg Economics says… Going forward, we expect government policies and the sharp depreciation of the pound to result in a further rise in the inflation rate. In our view, price gains will accelerate towards a year-end rate of 47%, even after the central bank policy pivot to raise borrowing costs. Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more. The threat of a new inflationary spiral adds to the urgency for new finance minister Mehmet Simsek and central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan. Policymakers have so far signaled that a return to a more conventional approach will be gradual, as they remove support for the lira and raise interest rates for the first time in more than two years. The story continues In the coming months, analysts expect inflation to pick up again above 40% and stay there through the first half of 2024. Bloomberg Economics has revised its year-end call to 47 % against 43%, which means that the price growth could be more than nine times higher than the official value. 5% target. The weakening of the lira was a priority when the central bank revised rates last month, according to minutes of the meeting, which marked what it said was the first stage of a cycle of monetary tightening. The move to raise the benchmark to 15% from 8.5%, a move that fell short of many forecasts, was aimed at setting the course for disinflation as soon as possible, the bank said. central in the summary published on Monday. –With help from Joel Rinneby. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com 2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/turkey-inflation-nightmare-isn-t-030000174.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

