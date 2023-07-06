DeSantis campaign fights to make strong case against Trump





Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, seeking to kick his run for president into high gear after an initial series of missteps, has spent the past two weeks rolling out immigration policy and holding town halls with voters. But rather than correct his course, he stumbled again this week, raising questions about the direction his campaign is headed.

First, Mr DeSantiss’s team was forced to fight allegations, including from fellow Republicans, that they had shared a homophobic video on social media. Then a senior super PAC spokesperson backing Mr. DeSantis acknowledged that former President Donald J. Trump was the race favorite, while Mr. DeSantis faced an uphill battle.

Right now in the national polls we’re way behind, I’ll be the first to admit, Councilman Steve Cortes said in a Twitter Live event on Sunday. It was an admission notably at odds with the confidence that advisers to governors usually project in public.

To top it all off in a visual depiction of his recent troubles, Mr. DeSantis was drenched in a rainstorm as he marched in an Independence Day parade alongside several dozen supporters in New Hampshire, the crucial early nomination state where his super PAC, Never Back Down, left off. airing TV commercials in mid-May.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump held a rally in South Carolina that drew thousands over the holiday weekend, reminiscent of his enduring popularity with Republicans despite his 2020 defeat and now facing at least two criminal trials.

The race is still in its early stages, but Mr. DeSantis’ tough week highlights the challenges his underdog campaign faces as it seeks a cohesive strategy to break through against Mr. Trump.

So far, Mr. DeSantis has tried to undermine his chief rival by subtly contrasting their ages, temperaments and records on issues like the coronavirus pandemic without saying anything too mean about the former president, which he doesn’t almost never mentioned by name. He has also attempted to move to the right of Mr. Trump on issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights, while claiming he is the Republican candidate best positioned to attract swing voters and defeat President Biden.

But Mr. DeSantis, who failed to show he was a natural activist, failed to take off in the polls, and his carefully choreographed public events offered few headline-making moments as his campaign, until recently worked to protect him from potentially awkward unscripted interactions with voters and the media.

The wobbly launch of his presidential campaign stands in stark contrast to the confident manner in which Mr. DeSantis ruled Florida, where he silenced opposition within his own party and crushed Democrats in the midterm elections. It also gave hope to other primary candidates, several of whom have entered the race in recent weeks, that they could replace him as the party’s most plausible alternative to Mr. Trump.

DeSantiss’ argument is eligibility, said Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist who regularly hosts focus groups with GOP voters. But he undermines the eligibility argument by running to the right of Trump. It alienates college-educated suburban voters who want to overtake Trump, as well as the independents he would need to beat Mr. Biden in a general election.

Ms. Longwell said Mr. DeSantis’ efforts to differentiate himself from Mr. Trump without directly criticizing him risked leaving the Florida governor without a natural constituency in the primaries.

You can’t get around Trump, she said. You have to go through it.

National polls show Mr. DeSantis trailing Mr. Trump by about 30 points, a gap that has widened significantly since Mr. DeSantis began traveling the country this spring to run for voters.

Still, Mr. DeSantis remains the former president’s main challenger. He has shown fundraising prowess, and Never Back Down is building an army of grassroots organizers in early voting states. And during the scorching days of summer, even before a primary debate scheduled for August has taken place, it’s far too early to predict how the people of Iowa and New Hampshire will vote next year.

Bryan Griffin, spokesman for the DeSantis campaign, said in an email that Mr. DeSantis had been underestimated in every race he had won.

This campaign is a marathon, not a sprint; we will be victorious, Mr. Griffin wrote.

Mr. DeSantis rolled out his campaign in deliberate phases, first with a series of speeches to introduce the candidate to the public in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, then a series of town halls where Mr. DeSantis responded directly to questions from voters, and now progressive announcements of in-depth policy proposals, starting with immigration.

Her campaign says she has focused her spending on field operations rather than television advertising, a strategy that may not produce immediate ups and downs in the polls but which her advisers say will pay off when the time comes. vote.

There are precedents for Mr. DeSantis’ slow strategy. At this point in the 2016 cycle, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was voting less than 10% in Iowa. But Mr. Cruz went on to win the state, thanks in part to a well-rehearsed voting operation that Never Back Down seeks to emulate. Mr. DeSantiss’ campaign has so far focused heavily on winning in Iowa, where polls last month showed him trailing Mr. Trump by about 20 points.

Mr. Cortes, the Never Back Down spokesman, said his comments about the difficulties of running against Mr. Trump, first reported by Politico, were just an acknowledgment of reality. But he added that he believed Mr. DeSantis could win.

Going up against an incumbent or former president in the primary is always a tall order, Mr. Cortes, who worked on Mr. Trump’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, said in an email. I accepted this reality with pleasure by joining the team. All of us on Team DeSantis remain convinced that the governor has a solid path to the nomination and the best chance of any Republican of defeating Biden in the general election.

Mr. Trump, a gifted showman, is known for sucking media coverage and attention, sucking oxygen from his rivals and trying to stifle their campaigns before they become bigger threats.

Mr. DeSantis has also become known as a provocateur, successfully drawing criticism from liberals and using it to gain support from his base. But a recent attempt that seemed designed to garner such attention, a video condemning Mr. Trump for expressing his support for LGBTQ people, appeared to backfire on LGBTQ people over the weekend, drawing uncritical criticism. only from the Democrats, but also from other Republicans, including the largest group representing gay people. , lesbians and transgender conservatives.

The video, taken from another Twitter user and reposted by Mr DeSantis’ Quick Response campaign account, relied heavily on obscure Tory memes.

Richard Barry, a former New Hampshire state lawmaker who attended a rainy Fourth of July breakfast visited by several presidential candidates, said he was eager to support anyone other than Mr. .Trump. But Mr. DeSantis pushed it back, he said, citing criticism some voters leveled at Mr. Trump, a sign that Mr. DeSantis is not yet significantly different from the former president.

He has a street kid attitude that says, it’s my way or the highway, Barry said of Mr. DeSantis. He doesn’t listen to people.

Jazmine Ulloa contributed reporting from Merrimack, NH, Jonathan Swan contributed reporting from Washington, and Maggie Haberman contributed reporting from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/05/us/politics/desantis-campaign-president.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos