Hot! Xi Jinping warns Putin, what is China and Russia?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping suddenly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin. This happened last March, as published FinancialTimes (FT), citing CNBC InternationalThursday (6/7/2023). Xi has warned his ally not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The report’s sources cite Chinese and Western officials. “Chinese officials privately applaud the Kremlin for backing down from veiled threats of nuclear energy expressed earlier in the conflict,” the source said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In detail, it tells how Xi me-warning Putin himself, during his visit to Moscow three months ago. A senior Chinese government adviser said preventing Putin from using nuclear weapons had become a “Chinese campaign”. “China is commended for sending messages at all levels,” a senior US administration official said, as FT writes. There was no comment from China regarding this news. Russia hasn’t made any noise yet. Russia’s war against Ukraine has alienated Moscow from the West in global relations and the economy. But China has remained a close ally throughout this period, refraining from criticizing Kremlin policy. In 2022, China’s two-way trade with Russia hit a record $190 billion. The Bamboo Curtain boosted Russia’s energy purchases and allowed it to import key technologies, including microchips. Attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of wanting to attack Europe’s largest nuclear power plant (NPP), Zaporizhzhia, which is now controlled by Moscow. This nuclear power plant has long been the subject of accusations and suspicions from both countries. On Tuesday local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he briefed French leader Emmanuel Macron on Russia’s dangerous provocation at the nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. He also said he and Macron had agreed to keep the situation under maximum control with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “(Russian) occupation forces are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he tweeted. Russia also accuses Ukraine of doing the same. Rosenergoatom chief adviser Renat Karchaa, which operates Russia’s nuclear network, said Kiev planned to drop munitions mixed with nuclear waste transported from one of Ukraine’s five nuclear power plants at the plant. “Under cover of the night of July 5, the Ukrainian army will attempt to attack the Zaporizhzhia station using long-range precision equipment and kamikaze attack drones,” Karchaa told Russian news agencies. Karchaa did not provide any evidence to support his claims. Zelensky and the Ukrainian military also did not provide evidence for their statements. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Putin owes ‘Sungkem’, 3 proofs that China is becoming Russia’s savior (sef/sef)



