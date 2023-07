Australia and Indonesia to work closely on electric vehicle technology

As demand for electric cars and batteries soars, Australian and Indonesian leaders are exploring ways the two countries can benefit by forging closer economic ties. See 3 pictures Australia and Indonesia could become economic partners in the global transition to electric vehicles. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Joko Widodo met this week in Sydney for an annual meeting between the two nations with the topic of electric vehicles on the agenda. Indonesia is striving to become an electric car manufacturing hub in Asia, attracting major industry players including Chinese battery giant CATL and South Korean automaker Hyundai. Last month, a senior Indonesian politician revealed the country was in talks with Japanese automaker Mazda to move some of its manufacturing to Indonesia, with the gasoline-powered Mazda 2 and CX-3 city SUV possible candidates. Now Indonesia is keen to partner with Australia, a major supplier of vital battery materials, to boost the growing electric vehicle market. “Leaders agreed that much more needs to be done to increase economic integration and bilateral investment,” the Prime Minister’s Office wrote in a press release on Tuesday. See 3 pictures Above: Hyundai’s Indonesian plant. Photographer: Muhammad Fadli/Bloomberg via Getty Images. Mining has been named as one of the industries the two countries could explore to strengthen their ties. Australia has the world’s largest lithium deposits, while Indonesia is a major supplier of nickel, both of which are used to make electric car batteries. “Leaders discussed opportunities for both countries in the global transition to electric vehicles on the path to net zero emissions. They asked officials to advance cooperation and collaboration on this vital issue,” the statement said. In an exclusive interview with Discs sister publications The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age Prior to his trip, President Widodo expressed his desire to strike a historic deal with Australia with the aim of elevating the two countries within an industry dominated by China, the United States and Europe. I will focus on that if we can sign, it’s good for Australia, also for Indonesia, President Widodo said. Indonesia and Australia have great integration potential. Indonesia has the largest nickel reserves in the world, Australia [is] the largest lithium producer in the world. I think it will be a great global effort to promote green transport for a greener global future,” he added. Ben Zachariah is an experienced automotive writer and journalist from Melbourne, having worked in the automotive industry for over 15 years. Ben was previously an interstate truck driver and completed his MBA in finance in early 2021. He is considered an expert in the field of classic car investing. Learn more about Ben Zachariah

