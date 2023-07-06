Trump campaign raises eye-popping amount while battling double indictments and multiple GOP challengers





Former President Donald Trump has a decisive lead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but his fundraising is also robust.

The former president raised more than $35 million in second-quarter fundraising from April to June 2023, Trump’s campaign confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

That’s nearly double the $18.8 million the Trump campaign brought in in the first quarter of fundraising from January to March.

The massive haul appears to be an indicator that the former president’s growing legal troubles have helped fuel his 2024 campaign for the White House.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a campaign rally on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

During the second quarter of fundraising this year, Trump became the first sitting president or former president in US history to be charged with a crime.

Trump pleaded not guilty in early April in New York to charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The former president was charged with allegedly paying silent money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet ahead of that year’s presidential election over her claims that she reportedly had sex years earlier with Trump. The former president denies sleeping with Daniels and denies falsifying business documents to keep the payment hidden.

Trump was indicted and arraigned early last month for his alleged improper preservation of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami, Fla., to criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., after the end of his term as president and that he allegedly obstructed federal efforts to recover the documents. In total, Trump faces 37 felony charges.

Trump’s campaign boasted they made $7 in the first four days following the New York indictment, which spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. And the campaign announced another huge cash injection immediately after last month’s federal indictment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump is the first of the Republican contenders to announce his Q2 fundraiser. Candidates have until July 15 to file reports with the Federal Election Commission.

The latest evidence of the former president’s fundraising prowess comes from the fact that he holds a sizable lead in the latest GOP presidential nomination polls.

Trump, who is making his third straight run for the White House, sits at 56% support in Fox News’ latest national poll of likely GOP primary voters, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 22% and everyone else. in the vast field of candidates in the single digits. Trump’s lead has steadily widened since late winter.

The former president also enjoys large double-digit leads in the most recent surveys in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that lead the Republican calendar for presidential nominations.

“We have always firmly believed that President Trump would be the clear front-runner in this race and once he started campaigning and traveling across the country and engaging with voters, it would be clear that he is in the driver’s seat,” said a senior Trump campaign adviser, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely.

Trump’s second-quarter haul includes funds for his official presidential campaign and Save America, which is his political action committee.

Trump aides did not provide a percentage breakdown of how much of the fundraising went to the campaign and the PAC. But according to the latest fundraising emails, 90% of donations go to the campaign and the remaining 10% to PAC.

Save America is spending its money on Trump’s non-campaign activities, including paying the former president’s expensive legal bills.

News of Trump’s second-quarter fundraising was first reported by Politico.

