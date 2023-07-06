Indonesia takes steps to create official coast guard agency





Baklama’s flagship, the cutter Tanjung Datu. Although clearly labeled “Indonesia Coast Guard”, Baklama does not yet hold that statutory title (image from Indonesian government file) Posted on July 5, 2023 at 7:57 p.m. by

The Maritime Executive The Indonesian government plans to create a new coastguard agency to take over and augment the capabilities of its existing maritime security agency (Baklama). Baklama was created by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 2014 with the mission of formalizing the role of a loosely coordinated security agency that preceded him. In 2022, it was strengthened and given authority as the coordinating agency for all maritime law enforcement in Indonesia. He was also responsible for formulating the national maritime security strategy. However, the government has failed to integrate it with competing agencies, of which there are many. The Indonesian Ministry of Transport has a maritime security service, the Indonesian Maritime and Coast Guard Unit (KPLP), which handles port and shipping regulatory functions. The Ministry of Marine and Fisheries has a role in the protection of marine resources. The Indonesian Navy conducts its own maritime border patrols. And the Indonesian National Police has its own marine unit, Sat-Polair, which has functions comparable to those of Baklama. With so many agencies pursuing the same mission, maritime security responsibilities and capabilities are diffused, and the Widodo administration hopes to unify them under one banner. President Widodo has previously expressed the hope that “Baklama will be the embryo of an Indonesian coast guard”, and this is also the aspiration of the agency: it already refers to itself as the “Indonesian coast guard”. , although this name does not yet exist in law. That goal is still a long way off, according to Aristyo Rizka Darmawan, a maritime policy researcher at the University of Indonesia. In its current structure, Baklama must rely on ships and personnel from other Indonesian agencies to carry out its mission. “Baklama should be staffed with personnel separate from other law enforcement agencies, with such personnel having Coast Guard-specific training and qualifications,” Darmawan wrote in 2020. “Currently it is staffed with a mix civilian and military officials from other institutions, such as the navy and the police. At a seminar in Jakarta on Wednesday, Chief Security Minister Mohamad Mahmud MD told reporters that Widodo had finally issued a formal directive for the establishment of an Indonesian Coast Guard. The new coast guard agency will be responsible for maritime border security, anti-smuggling and national maritime law enforcement. Baklama is involved in its creation, director Aan Kurnia confirmed to the Jakarta Globe.

