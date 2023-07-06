Politics
Very high US attention to Modi, seen as a world leader with values and vision: foreign security to ministers | Exclusive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their bilateral meeting at the White House. (File Image/AP)
It was during the five-hour Council of Ministers meeting on Monday where the Prime Minister was present. Sources say the Foreign Secretaries’ presentation emphasized ‘multi-layered, bipartisan engagement’ during the Prime Ministers’ visit to the US and the impact of the visit in terms of deliverables such as the deal on jet engines and the agreement on Micron semiconductors.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra made a detailed briefing to Union Ministers during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States, saying that American attention on the Indian Prime Minister was very high and that the leadership of the prime minister was the engine of difference, as Modi is seen as a top global leader who leads with values and a vision for his country as well as the world, CNN-News18 has learned.
Sources claim that the presentation of the foreign ministers was divided into various aspects such as “the form of the visit, its scope”, the substance “and the results”.
Form
Kwatra told ministers that in terms of form it was a state visit with a welcoming ceremony and that US attention on Modi was very high given that President Joe Biden has met Modi several times during the three-day visit, arranged a private dinner for him. , and also came for the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event with the PM. Kwatra also cited the lunch hosted by the US Vice President.
Extent
In terms of scope,” the Foreign Secretary told ministers that this visit saw Modis’ second address to the US Congress as well as multi-layered, bipartisan engagement from both sides of the political spectrum in the US. also saw the participation of the US government, US Congress and US business leaders with big companies like GE, Microsoft, Google, Boeing and US tech giants coming to meet Modi. visit.
Substance
On the merits’ of the visit, the ministers were told that the driver of the difference was the leadership of the PMs, as Modi is seen as a top global leader who leads with values and has a vision not only for his country but for the world, sources told CNN -News 18. The Foreign Minister reportedly told ministers that the Prime Ministers’ visit had had an impact and that there is currently a strategic convergence between India and the United States- United.
Results
In terms of outcomes,” the Foreign Secretary listed a number of agreements and deliverables achieved during the visit in the areas of defence, manufacturing, the jet engine agreement and the Micron Semiconductor Investment Ministers were informed that India is considered a trusted technology partner by the United States and that a Google fin-tech center will be established in India. defense was cited as the great lesson of the PM visit.
