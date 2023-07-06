Welcome Sir – The National

By REBECCA KUKU

PRIME Minister James Marape says it is important to strengthen economic relations between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, explaining that koble is king.

He said this as he welcomed Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Port Moresby yesterday.

Marape told Widodo that PNG has over 800 languages ​​and that koble is a Chimbu term for money.

He said that without a strong economy, a country would always be dependent.

Without money we cannot build roads, without money we cannot build infrastructure, without money we cannot develop our country.

And that is why we must break down barriers and borders and respect everyone’s sovereignty.

We need to strengthen not only our bilateral relations, but also our economic relations, he said.

Marape said Widodos’ visit was a milestone for the country.

We are honored because Indonesia is not just a bilateral partner, we share the same border, the same mountains, the same seas, and we must work together to ensure the future of our two peoples.

Marape said the bilateral meeting held yesterday morning was one of the warmest meetings he has had since becoming prime minister.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on education and held a first ever inaugural Indo-PNG business conference and also launched the Citilinks direct flight from Port Moresby to Bali to increase economic and trade partnerships between the two countries .

Marape explained that Widodo has pledged his government’s support to open doors not only to their markets, but also to help build our capacity.

The Indonesian government offers scholarships, for every two scholarships given, PNG will offer one, not only for tertiary institutions and universities, but also for technical colleges, he said.

Marape said he was no prophet but that Indonesia, ranked the 17th strongest economy globally, would become the top five in the next 20 years.

Widodo said PNG is a close friend of Indonesia, and we hope to extend this friendship to economic partnership as well.

Widodo said Indonesia hopes to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries with the launch of Citilink direct flights.

Indonesia and Papua New Guinea are two powers, Papua New Guinea in the Pacific and Indonesia in Southeast Asia.

He said the two countries will continue their discussions on building an Indo-PNG trade deal as the two countries share an 800km border which has a very high potential to earn money and we also need to maximize that. .

Widodo said that the Indonesian government will also support the Connect PNG project and in the field of education, through scholarships for students from PNG to study in Indonesia.