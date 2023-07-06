US Department of Justice Reveals More Information About Trump Mar-a-Lago Search | Donald Trump News





A Florida federal judge refused a media request not to redact the entire affidavit justifying the Mar-a-Lago search.

The United States Department of Justice has released more information about the affidavit used to justify the search of former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago Resort in August 2022.

Wednesday’s ruling follows an order earlier in the day from Bruce Reinhart, a federal judge for the Southern District of Florida.

Reinhart denied a request from media organizations to unseal the entire affidavit, but he nevertheless compelled the Justice Department to reveal other details of the heavily redacted document.

The affidavit offered substantiation for the search warrant used to seize documents from the Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida on August 8, providing key evidence for the current list of federal charges against Trump.

The former president now faces 38 charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

The landmark indictment against Trump, unsealed in June, accused the Republican leader of hiding sensitive records around restrooms, the ballroom and other storage areas easily accessible to station employees.

He also accused Trump of obstructing attempts to retrieve the documents, concealing the papers and making false statements about them.

Additional information released Wednesday revealed how security footage from the station gave the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) a likely reason to probe the scene.

Surveillance tape showed dozens of boxes being moved ahead of a visit by investigators on June 3, 2022, the affidavit said.

On the day of the visit, representatives of the FBI and the Justice Department received an envelope containing 38 classified documents and assurances that all other relevant documents had been turned over.

However, when the FBI returned in August with the search warrant, law enforcement recovered 102 additional classified documents.

The movement of the boxes had already been described in the June indictment, which identified Walt Nauta, a Trump aide, as helping to transport the files before investigators arrived.

The affidavit does not name Nauta but rather explains that an individual called Witness 5 was seen carrying boxes to and from the antechamber of the complex.

Nauta himself faces six federal charges for his alleged role in the classified documents scandal. He is to be arraigned on Thursday.

Trump had been assigned in May 2022 to turn over all classified documents to federal authorities. When his lawyers encouraged him to comply, he reportedly replied: Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?

The Donald Trumps 2024 campaign has reported an increase in campaign donations since his federal indictment [File: Chris Carlson/AP Photo]

The former president has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is currently campaigning for a second term in the 2024 presidential race.

His campaign released a statement on Wednesday saying the Republican nominee raised more than $35 million in donations in the second quarter of the year, despite his ongoing legal troubles.

That total is almost double what it raised in the first three months of the year when it raised $18.8 million. The Trump campaign previously said it raised $6.6 million alone in the days following the federal indictment.

