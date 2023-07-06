FirstFT: China warns Russia against using nuclear weapons

Chinese President Xi Jinping has personally warned Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine privately while publicly offering glimpses of support for Russia, according to officials inside and outside the country. China.

The warning came during a trip Xi made to Russia in March, his first state visit in nearly four years. Since then, Chinese officials have privately taken credit for preventing Russia from launching nuclear threats.

For Putin, the Chinese leadership’s visit was a setback as it produced no significant victory. More importantly, Beijing has still not given its approval for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline which would give Moscow an outlet for gas that was previously piped to Europe.

Even though Russia has made less of a threat to use nuclear weapons since China’s intervention, Ukrainian officials still fear Moscow could cause an accident at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Russia has occupied since March 2022.

Here’s what I’m watching today:

US Federal Reserve: The Federal Open Market Committee publishes the minutes of its meeting last month.

Fedspeak: John Williams, chairman of the New York branch of the Fed, is due to take part in a moderated discussion at the 2023 annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in New York.

Factory orders: Activity in the US manufacturing sector has been lackluster of late, with Monday’s data showing activity in June was at the lowest level in three years. That should help keep factory orders data front and center today, with economists expecting a 0.8% rise in May after an increase in defense spending helped propel a gain 0.4% in April.

Five other top stories

1. The Israeli army said it had withdrawn its forces from the Jenin camp in the West Bank. The military also said it carried out an airstrike in the Gaza Strip targeting an underground weapons manufacturing facility. The recent outbreak of violence has fueled fears that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is heading for an escalation. This year is already on track to be one of the deadliest since the UN began collecting data in 2005.

2. Investors spent nearly $200 million to trade notionally worthless shares in Bed Bath & Beyond since the home goods retailer went bankrupt in early May, when the company’s bonds have been trading at less than 2 cents on the dollar. Bondholders are usually paid before stockholders at the end of bankruptcy proceedings. Here’s more on the latest manifestation of the meme stocks craze.

3. Asset manager CVC has raised $800 million for a loan fund that could signal strict corporate lending is starting to fade. The fund will provide equity for $10 billion of secured loan obligations that have seen a decline in volume as interest rates have risen. CVC is one of the biggest players in the market and expects companies to start seeking finance for buyouts in the second half of the year.

4. The People’s Bank of China has a new head, Pan Gongsheng, who should also be appointed governor of the bank. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for China as it tries to shake off the lingering effects of the country’s post-Covid recovery. But many expect Pans’ appointment will not signal a sea change in policy, not least because the bank has lost many of its policy-making tools in a series of recent reforms.

5. Cash buyers able to avoid rising borrowing costs are snapping up more high-end properties in London, equity buyers buying 71% of homes in the city’s top central locations between January and May this year, up from 60% at the same time last year, according to data from real estate agency Savills. The ascension comes despite increased pressure on homebuyers caused by higher mortgage rates.

FT Survey

Sir David Adjaye FT Montage/Shutterstock/Getty Images



Three women who worked for Sir David Adjaye, the internationally renowned British architect, have alleged he sexually assaulted or harassed them and overseen a toxic work culture for several years.

also read…

Card of the day

Last year, companies in the S&P 500 index paid only 3.2% more in audit fees than in 2021, against an overall inflation rate of 6.5% in the United States , defying predictions that fees could rise to account for higher salaries in a profession where skilled accountants are in short supply.

Take a break from the news

Film critic Danny Leigh lists his top six films of the year so far. What are your favorites of 2023? Share your picks in the comments below the article.

Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City



Additional contributions by Tee Zhuo And Benjamin William

<>