Russian attack hits building in Lviv

Latest developments:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden has taken steps in the right direction to address Turkey’s concerns to gain support for Sweden’s entry into NATO. But Erdogan said public demonstrations by an organization Turkey considers a terrorist group are reversing the measures taken.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is demanding that inspectors be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid dueling accusations from Ukraine and Russia that the opposing side was planning to attack the plant.

Ukrainian officials reported a Russian rocket attack early Thursday in the western city of Lviv.

Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said on Telegram that the rocket hit a building and there were casualties.

Lviv is located near Ukraine’s border with Poland, far from frontline areas in eastern and southern Ukraine that have been at the center of much of the recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

In a CNN interview aired on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to launch a counteroffensive sooner, but the timing depended on securing military aid from Ukraine’s US and European partners. .

Ukraine launched the counteroffensive last month, aiming to reclaim territory occupied by Russia since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Ukrainian officials have sought more advanced munitions and weapons, including air defense systems and combat aircraft, to match Russian military capabilities.

I wanted our counteroffensive to happen much sooner because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive happened later, more of our territory would be mined, Zelenskyy told CNN. We give our enemy time and opportunity to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines.

He reiterated his demand for Ukraine to receive F-16 fighter jets, saying owning the planes is not about gaining an air advantage, but rather about being equal to Russian forces.

Denmark said last week that training for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s had begun.

Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.