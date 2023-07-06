manipur | North East India Christian Council urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Manipur

The Christian Council of North East India has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and promote reconciliation in Manipur, stressing that it shames the state administration and central government that violent conflicts are taking place. have been going on for so long…

The influential umbrella body of 55 Christian denominations in the region has highlighted the history of the coexistence of the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

The council also sought to draw the prime minister’s attention to the destruction of places of worship, primarily churches, and its implications for religious freedom.

In a letter to the prime minister on Monday, the council demanded an increase in troops deployed to protect people and places of worship.

The letter said: Reconciliation between the conflicting parties is the immediate need of the hour. We appeal to your good offices to expedite the process, sparing no effort to reconcile the conflicting parties who have lived together in the state for hundreds of years… It is extremely crucial to undertake the task of relief, effective rehabilitation and resettlement, bearing in mind that the greatest challenge is to eliminate fear and mistrust in the minds of those affected by the violent clashes.

Since May 3, at least 140 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis over the majority Meiteis’ claim for Scheduled Tribe status. The Prime Minister has not yet spoken on the matter.

About 40,000 security personnel are now deployed in the state. Two shooting incidents with no casualties have been reported in Manipur since Monday evening.

PTI reported that the house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) official was burnt down by a mob in Thoubal district after he foiled attempts by rioters to loot guns from the armory of the police on Tuesday evening.

Classes I to VIII schools have reopened.

In its letter to the Prime Minister, the council said: We would like to draw your attention to the dismal situation in Manipur which is terribly distressing for all concerned Indian citizens….

This is all the more worrying as the situation, instead of improving, seems to have deteriorated every day for the past 62 days, affecting thousands of Indian citizens, and more severely the poorest sections of society, we read. in the letter, signed by the Rev. Dr. Ramengliana, general secretary of the council, and Rev. A. Lalnunzira, its president.

Stressing that the horrific ethnic clashes remain unchecked even after two months, the council said in the letter: The arson attacks, inhumane violent attacks on people and the destruction of homes and places of worship have not diminished. The public order situation is a matter of serious concern. It seems to be a total failure so far.

The Christian Council of North East India listed four immediate concerns.

It is extremely important to immediately end the physical violence in Manipur as clashes are reported till date. Please take urgent steps to further strengthen the security forces to ensure the safety and security of people who are suffering mentally and physically. The people of Manipur can no longer afford to live in this state, the council said in the letter to Modi.

Places of religious worship need special protection. It has been reported that more than 300 places of worship have been burned or destroyed in the past two months. These destroyed structures are mostly Christian churches in Manipur. In addition to the loss of property, the destruction of places of religious worship involves the loss of religious freedom to worship and practice one’s religion, which amounts to restricting our fundamental rights to practice and propagate the religion of our choice, such as the provides for the Constitution of India, the letter said.

Another priority, which the council described as the immediate need of the hour, should be reconciliation between the conflicting parties.

Another gargantuan challenge is the relief, rehabilitation or resettlement of displaced people from their homes and jobs. Thousands of people have fled to neighboring states or to seek refuge in other parts of the state, forcibly leaving their homes and workplaces. It is crucial to carry out the task of relief, rehabilitation and resettlement effectively, bearing in mind that the greatest challenge is to eliminate fear and mistrust in the minds of those affected by the violent clashes.

The council trusted the Prime Minister, saying that we trust the wisdom, knowledge and skills of your esteemed office to bring about a social or political solution to the imbroglio which deeply wounds all sections of the population of the State.

We look forward with great hope and expectation to your honorable office and your intervention for the restoration of peace and harmony in this strife-torn state of Manipur. Any inconsiderate delay in a serious peace process results in the acute suffering of thousands of people every day. The people of North East India await your decisive determination with utmost eagerness to bring about peace and reconciliation and to protect the affected communities based on the principles of justice, equality and unity.