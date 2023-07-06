Trump campaign donations rise amid criminal indictments





Former US President Donald Trump dances on the day of his “Make America Great Again” rally in Pickens, South Carolina on July 1, 2023.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 fundraising operation raised more than $35 million in the second quarter, nearly double what it raised in the previous reporting period, said three campaign officials told CNBC on Wednesday.

The latest blow, raised by Trump’s joint committee in the three-month period from April to June, came as the former president pleaded not guilty in two separate criminal cases.

The president’s legal disputes may have spurred his fundraising efforts. The Trump campaign reported massive increases in donations following his first indictment in late March in New York and the federal indictment issued in June.

The average donation to the Trump campaign was $34, according to the officials, who requested anonymity to confirm the numbers ahead of the July 15 filing deadline.

The joint fundraising committee includes Trump’s campaign and his leadership PAC, Save America. In the first three months of the year, the operation brought in $18.8 million, with the campaign receiving $14.4 million of that sum.

It was unclear how much of the second-quarter package was collected by Trump’s campaign and how much was collected by Save America.

Trump has put the charges against him front and center in his campaign messages and fundraising appeals. The former president regularly takes on prosecutors who pursue his cases in Manhattan Criminal Court and Miami Federal Court.

In a Truth Social article Wednesday night, Trump ripped special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents that resulted in federal charges, saying he “looks like a crackhead”.

The fundraiser provides more evidence that Trump remains the clear front-runner in the Republican presidential primaries. His main challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has so far failed to make a significant dent in the GOP field’s national polls.

Politico reported on Trump’s second-quarter fundraising numbers earlier on Wednesday.

