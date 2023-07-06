PM Modi relishes Uttarakhand’s famous ‘Kafal’ fruit and expresses gratitude to CM Dhami









YEARS |

Update: Jul 05, 2023

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India]Jul 05 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for sending him a famous state fruit, ‘Kafal’.

In response to the famous Uttarakhand Fruit Caravan presented by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter expressed his gratitude to the CM through a letter.

In a letter to CM Dhami, Prime Minister Modi said the juicy and divine seasonal fruits “Kafal” sent from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand had been received. “Our nature has given us more than one gift and Uttarakhand is very rich in this material, where there is an abundance of root tubers and fruit-flowers with medicinal properties. Kafal is one of these fruits whose medicinal properties are also mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts,” Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kafal is also steeped in the culture of Uttarakhand.

“Its mention is also found in various forms in folk songs here. Visit Uttarakhand and do not taste the various types of mountain fruits found there, then the journey seems incomplete. The kafal, which is cooked during the summer season, is also very popular among tourists visiting the state,” reads Prime Minister Modi’s letter to CM Dhami.

“Due to its increased demand, this fruit found in the mid-regions of the Himalayas also provides economic strength to the local people. I am pleased that by ensuring a suitable market for Kafal, efforts are being made to bring this high quality fruit to as many people as possible. I pray to Baba Kedar and Lord Badri Vishal for the welfare of the people of Uttarakhand and the prosperity of the state,” the letter further states.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his deep appreciation for the Prime Minister’s letter and said that these loving words from the Prime Minister have encouraged us and all the people in the state. (ANI)

