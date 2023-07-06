Xi Jinping warns Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pictures/BBC

LONDON – President China Xi Jinping personally warned his colleagues of Russia , Vladimir Poutine , so as not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Once the Financial Times reported citing Western and Chinese officials. – Presidentpersonally warned his colleagues of, so as not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Once the Financial Times reported citing Western and Chinese officials. The message was conveyed during the Chinese president’s state visit to Moscow in March. The visit is one of Xi Jinping’s first overseas trips after years of isolation under his zero Covid policy. Since then, Chinese officials have quietly taken credit for convincing the Russian president to drop his veiled threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the sources said. A senior Chinese government adviser said preventing Putin from using such weapons had been central to China’s campaign to mend damaged relations with Europe. “If Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, everything will be to the detriment of China,” an official said. FinancialTimesThursday (6/7/2023) Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has put Moscow and its ally Beijing at odds with large parts of the continent. China has consistently opposed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine in its public statements. But many Kyiv supporters doubt Beijing’s commitment to such deterrence, given Xi Jinping’s “unlimited” partnership with Putin and the “peace plan” that strongly overlaps with Russia’s talking points. After all, Jinping’s warning gave them hope that China backing up his public rhetoric behind closed doors and the potentially threatening consequences on their relationship will be enough to stop Putin from using nuclear weapons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international.sindonews.com/read/1145235/41/xi-jinping-peringatkan-putin-tidak-gunakan-nuklir-di-ukraina-1688584028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

