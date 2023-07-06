Biden and Sweden’s Prime Minister meet to discuss Sweden’s NATO bid.





President Biden and Sweden’s prime minister met at the White House on Wednesday, in a week of diplomacy by the two leaders to persuade opponents to allow the Nordic nation to join NATO. During a meeting in the Oval Office, President Biden told Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that the country was a valued friend and partner and looked forward to your NATO membership. But any decision on NATO membership is between the 31 allies, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, told reporters at a press briefing. Mr. Biden and Mr. Kristersson share the belief that Sweden should join NATO soon, as well as their commitment to support Ukraine. Sweden applied to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization this year for the same reason, after overcoming Turkey’s objections, but Turkey and Hungary have delayed Sweden’s bid to join the alliance. The White House meeting took place a week before a NATO summit in Lithuania, which Mr Biden plans to attend. He is to visit Great Britain and Finland on the same trip.

US and Swedish leaders will continue their efforts for Sweden on Thursday in Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a meeting with senior Swedish, Finnish and Turkish officials, according to the Associated Press. High-level talks held last month in Turkey yielded no apparent progress towards approving Sweden’s candidacy. At the time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his stance would not change unless Sweden took a tougher stance on pro-Kurdish protests in its capital, Stockholm. Although Mr Erdogan said Sweden had taken steps in the right direction towards a NATO bid to amend its constitution, strengthen its anti-terrorism legislation and lift an arms embargo against Turkey, he said during a a phone call with the Dutch Prime Minister that the pro- Kurdish protests had denied these measures, the Turkish Presidency’s Twitter account reported on Wednesday. If Sweden joined NATO, it would be a serious rebuke to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Mr Putin has long fought alliance expansion, but his invasion of Ukraine is fueling it instead.

