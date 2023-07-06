PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kashi, hold ‘tiffin pe charcha’ with BJP workers – The New Indian Express

Express press service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects worth over Rs 12,148 crore besides having a session interactive with BJP workers as part of the parties’ ongoing campaign — Tiffin pe Charcha — on Friday.

Before reaching Varanasi, the PM will flag Vande Bharat Express train from Gorakhpur Railway Station to Lucknow. This will be the first edition of Northeastern Railway’s Vande Bharat Express trains.

According to local BJP sources, the interactive session with party workers will be followed by a lunch the prime minister will have with party workers.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Wajidpur area in Harhua block, about 8 km from the city, on the evening of July 7 and he is expected to leave Varanasi on the morning of July 8. So far, no program is scheduled for July 8, said a BJP leader in Varanasi.

According to the local government, the prime minister will unveil 19 projects worth Rs 10,720 crore and lay the foundation stone for 13 projects worth Rs 1,427 crore. It will issue certificates and keys to three beneficiaries of each of the three schemes, including PM SVANidhi Scheme, Rural Housing Scheme and Ayushman Card Scheme.

The PM will also interact with 10 beneficiaries of each of these three schemes. This will initiate the Grih Pravesh of 5 lakh of PMAY beneficiaries, the distribution of 1.25 lakh of PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries and the distribution of 2.88 crore of Ayushman cards.

More than 14,000 beneficiaries from various welfare schemes will be invited to the gathering from six districts including Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Bhadohi.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate three railway lines including Ghazipur city-Aunrihar railway line, Aunrihar-Jaunpur line and Bhatni-Aunrihar line to the nation. This will mark the completion of 100% electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh.

Projects in Varanasi to be inaugurated by Modi include a unique floating pier for changing rooms at Dashashwamedh Ghat, which will make it easier for worshipers to bathe in the Ganges. He will also lay the foundation for the same facility in six other ghats to save devotees who take holy bath from an uncomfortable situation during changeover.