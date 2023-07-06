Where do Trump, DeSantis and the other Republican candidates stand on Ukraine?





Few issues have been more contentious among Republican presidential candidates than the war in Ukraine and how, if at all, the United States should be involved.

He highlighted one of the biggest ideological divides within the Republican Party: between traditional members who see the United States as having an important role to play in world affairs, and an anti-interventionist wing that sees the foreign involvement as a distraction from more important matters. at home.

The old school has more adherents in the 2024 realm, including Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Tim Scott, who support sending Ukrainian military equipment and weapons, but not troops. This aligns with President Bidens strategy, although they argue Mr. Biden is executing it poorly.

But the anti-interventionist wing is dominant in influence, with two members, Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis, far outranking all others.

Only one candidate, Will Hurd, wants to significantly expand US involvement.

The Anti-InterventionistsDonald J. Trump

Former President Donald J. Trump has said the war in Ukraine is not of vital importance to the United States.

During a CNN town hall event, he gave no clear answer when repeatedly asked if he would continue to provide military aid, saying instead that he would end the war within 24 hours by meeting Presidents Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky. from Ukraine. He falsely claimed that the United States was sending so much equipment that we had no ammunition for ourselves.

Mr. Trump, who was impeached in 2019 for denying Ukraine aid to pressure Mr. Zelensky to help him electorally, also suggested to Fox News that he could have prevented the war by ceding Ukrainian lands to Russia. I could have made a deal to take something back, he said. There are certain regions which are Russian-speaking regions, frankly.

Ron DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida called the war a territorial dispute, the outcome of which does not materially affect the United States.

While the United States has many vital national interests in securing our borders, addressing our military’s readiness crisis, ensuring energy security and independence, and controlling the economic, cultural, and military power of the The Chinese Communist Party which is further embroiled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them, he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in March.

After criticism from fellow Republicans, he backtracked, saying his comments were misinterpreted and the invasion of Russia was a mistake.

He has since endorsed a ceasefire, saying he wants to avoid a situation where you just have massive losses, massive spending and find yourself in a bind. He maintained his position that the United States should not get more involved.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy opposes aid to Ukraine because, according to him, the war does not affect American interests.

He says he would pursue a deal that would offer sweeping concessions to Mr Putin, including ceding most of Ukraine’s Donbass region to Russia, lifting sanctions, closing all US military bases in Eastern Europe is and excluding Ukraine from NATO. In return, he would demand that Russia end its military alliance with China and join the START nuclear treaty.

I don’t think it’s best that Russia can invade a sovereign country that is its neighbor, but I think the job of the American president is to look out for American interests, and what I think is the No. 1 threat to the American army. is our main military threat right now is the Sino-Russian alliance,” Ramaswamy told ABC News. I think that by fighting more in Russia, by arming Ukraine more, we are driving Russia into the hands of China.

The Traditionalists Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, says it is in America’s best interest that Ukraine repel the Russian invasion, and that it will continue to send supplies and ammunition.

A victory for Ukraine is a victory for all of us, because the tyrants tell us exactly what they are going to do, she said on CNN. She added: China says the next Taiwanese better believe them. Russia said Poland and the Baltics would be next if that happened, considering a world war. It’s about preventing war.

Ukraine’s victory, Haley said, would send a broader message: warning China against invading Taiwan, Iran against building a nuclear bomb and North Korea against testing more. ballistic missiles. For Russia, this would signal that it is over.

In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute, she said President Biden had been far too slow and weak to help Ukraine.

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence backs aid to Ukraine and has accused Mr Biden of not delivering it fast enough. In June, he was the first Republican candidate to travel to Ukraine, where he met Mr. Zelensky.

Like Ms. Haley, he described aid to Ukraine as a way to show China that the United States and the West will not tolerate the use of military force to redraw international lines, a reference to a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

This position distinguishes him from the president under whom he served. Criticizing Mr Trump’s description of Mr Putin as a genius, Mr Pence told CNN he knows the difference between a genius and a war criminal.

He stressed that he would never send American troops to Ukraine and said that he did not want to admit Ukraine into NATO yet because he wanted to prevent the United States from becoming forced to send troops. troops. But he said he was ready to admit the country into NATO after the war.

Tim Scott

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina supports aid to Ukraine and told NBC News that Mr. Biden has done a terrible job of explaining and articulating to the American people what the interests of the United States are there. , an argument Mr. Pence also made.

First, it prevents or reduces attacks on the homeland, Scott said. Secondly, within the framework of NATO and the fact that the territory is contiguous with Ukraine, it will reduce the likelihood that Russia will have the armament or the will to attack on NATO territory, which would imply.

He has backed a strong defense of Ukraine from the start, writing in March 2022 that the fight is for the principles America has always stood for. In May, he voted for an emergency funding measure that went beyond what Mr Biden was proposing. He accused Mr. Biden of waiting too long to provide too little support, but Mr. Biden backed the increase.

chris christi

Former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey said the United States should continue to support Ukraine until the war is resolved.

None of us like the idea that there is a war going on and that we support it, but the alternative is for the Chinese to take over, the Russians, the Iranians and the North Koreans, said M Christie in a CNN town hall, calling the conflict a proxy war with China.

He added that some sort of compromise with Russia may eventually be needed and that the United States should help broker it once Ukraine can protect the lands taken by Russia in this latest incursion.

He said Mr Trump laid the groundwork for the war and called him Putin’s puppet. And he compared Mr. DeSantis to Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister who tried to appease Hitler.

Asa Hutchinson

Former Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is backing Ukraine aid with audits to ensure funds are used as intended. He told C-SPAN that American leadership was important in supporting Ukraine and rallying European allies against Russia, and that he disagreed with the more isolationist view of Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis.

Like several other candidates, he argued that allowing Russia to win would encourage him and other authoritarian countries to attack elsewhere.

If we sit back and let this nation falter, it will leave a hostile Russia at the doorstep of our NATO allies, he said, adding that by taking a supportive and public position in Ukraine, we send a message to Russia and China that their aggressive stance toward other nation states is unacceptable.

Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has indicated he supports military aid by accounting for every dollar.

Russia can’t come out on top because if it’s a win for them, it’s a win for China, Burgum told North Dakota TV station KFYR, adding that he wanted Europe to shoulder more of the financial burden. .

He told CNN in June that the internal unrest in Russia had created an opening that the United States and NATO could exploit. Let’s give them the support they need, he said of Ukraine, without elaborating. Let’s end this war now instead of prolonging it.

Francois Suarez

Mayor Francis X. Suarez of Miami backs the aid but wants to tie it to new NATO rules requiring Europe to bear an equal burden.

In an essay for the National Review, he said Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv had warned him that if Mr Putin was not arrested, Russia and China would continue to attack the West, possibly including be the United States. Mr Suarez added that Russia had to be defeated because it was part of a wider resurgence of communist-inspired regimes, although Mr Putin Russia is not communist.

Without naming him, Mr. Suarez criticized Mr. DeSantis’ position. It doesn’t take a Harvard lawyer to see that the war in Ukraine is not a territorial dispute, he wrote, shortly after Mr. DeSantis used that phrase to describe it. It is a moral and geopolitical struggle between two visions of the world.

The FalconWill Hurd

Former Representative Will Hurd of Texas, who said from the outset that the United States should send Ukraine as many weapons as possible, has adopted a more hawkish policy than any other major candidate, arguing that the United States United should go far beyond providing equipment and weapons.

Hurd told ABC News he supports establishing and helping to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. NATO leaders and U.S. lawmakers on both sides dismissed that last year, saying they feared an escalation. Mr Hurd dismissed that concern, arguing that Mr Putin did not escalate the situation when a mercenary leader threatened to stage a coup.

He said the United States should help Ukraine retake not only territory invaded by Russia in 2022, but also Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

