Boris Johnson’s brother-in-law banned from changing money overseas amid banking blacklist row





Boris Johnson’s brother-in-law claims he was barred from using foreign currency exchange because of his political connections. Ivo Dawnay, who is married to the former prime minister’s younger sister Rachel, said an official at the Mexico City airport baggage hall currency exchange desk told him he couldn’t use the service because of his status. Writing in The Spectator, Mr Dawnay said that in attempting to redeem $200 he was asked to complete several forms, one of which asked him if he was a politically exposed person, otherwise known as PEP. A PEP is someone who, because of their prominent position or influence, is more likely to be involved in bribery or corruption, according to Lexis Nexis risk solutions. The 70-year-old journalist said the cashier’s machine triggered the form asking if he was classified as politically exposed after scanning his passport. He wrote: As a man in his 60s, an OAP PEP, maybe I couldn’t be too much of a threat to the government of President Andrs Manuel Lopz Obrador? Mr. Dawnay continued: No, it was obviously personal. My passport revealed it. They had something specifically about me. But what exactly?, adding that he answered the question with a firm: No. However, the Bureau de Change manager told him that he was – and informed him that he could not use the exchange as he was affiliated with the government, and that he would have to use one instead. exterior of the arrival hall. It follows a number of high-profile figures claiming their bank accounts have been closed due to their political views. Treasury officials have ordered the city watchdog to urgently review politically exposed person (PEP) rules after several public figures, including Nigel Farage, complained that their accounts had been closed without warning. A vicar also said he was also let go by his bank after criticizing his lenders’ stance on LBGTQ+. And Metro Bank has been accused of blocking a group of gender-sensitive parents from opening a new account amid a row over their political views. The group’s founder, Keith Jordan, claimed that a manager told the group that he couldn’t open a business account because the content on your website conflicts with the culture and ideas we push. Metro Bank said it was and would remain politically neutral. A spokesperson said: The decision to close or review an account is made for business reasons.

