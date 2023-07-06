Xi Jin Ping personally urged Putin not to carry out a nuclear attack in Ukraine





the chinese president Xi Jinping personally warned Vladimir Putin not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. A reaction that indicates that China has concerns about the war waged by Russia on Ukrainian soil. This even when tacit support is being offered to Moscow from Beijing, as reported by the Financial Times quoting Western and Chinese officials. The message was transmitted face to face during the Chinese President’s State Visit to Moscow in March, according to sources quoted by the ‘Financial Times’. It was one of Xi’s first trips outside China after years of isolation under his “zero covid” policy. Since then, Chinese officials have privately taken credit for convincing the Russian president to drop his veiled threats to use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. Discourage Putin from using such a weapon He was instrumental in China’s campaign and in repairing damaged ties with Europe, a senior Chinese government adviser said. Moreover, the Chinese government has always publicly opposed the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, but many of Ukraine’s allies doubted the sincerity of Beijing’s commitment due to displays of “unlimited friendship” with Putin. However, Xi’s warning would be reassuring, as China is, at present, an absolutely essential ally for Russia, both politically and economically. In fact, last year, bilateral trade between China and Russia reached a record 175 billion euros, which helped Russia’s economy hold its own despite sanctions from Western countries. Already in March, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, declared that Xi’s visit to Moscow “reduces the risk of nuclear war. The Chinese told Putin very, very clearlyAccording to a Chinese government adviser, the war is hampering China’s aspiration to try to weaken relations between Europe and the United States and to show itself as a reliable partner for China’s European countries,” he said. the aforementioned Chinese adviser.

