Biden says Sweden will strengthen NATO alliance

President Joe Biden welcomed Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House on Wednesday, days before this year’s NATO summit, as Turkey and Hungary continue to oppose Nordic membership. in the covenant.

The White House said Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will discuss their growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible. Biden and Kristersson will also talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine and issues involving China

Sweden and neighboring Finland ended their long policy of military non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Both have applied for NATO membership. Turkey and Hungary oppose Sweden’s bid

In a show of solidarity, Biden on Wednesday called the prime minister a valued friend while continuing to push for Sweden’s membership in the 31-member security alliance.

Sweden is going to make our Alliance stronger and has the same set of values ​​we have in NATO, Biden said during brief remarks at the meeting’s summit. And I’m really looking forward to your joining.

We greatly appreciate your strong support for Sweden joining NATO, it means a lot to us, Kristersson told Biden. We are looking for common protection, but we also believe that we have things to contribute.

Both Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. These measures put an end to the long-standing policy of military non-alignment of the two Nordic countries, potentially due to the fear of becoming the target of Moscow. Finland, for example, shares a border of more than 800 miles with Russia.

Turkey and Hungary initially opposed offers from Finland and Sweden before signing Finland and paving the way for the country to become the newest member of the alliance in April. However, Turkey and Hungary maintained their opposition to Sweden’s entry.

NATO needs the unanimous approval of all members to expand.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Sweden is too soft on groups it believes pose a security threat, including Kurdish militant organizations and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey .

Sweden amended its anti-terrorism legislation since its application for NATO membership, but Turkey maintains that supporters of militant groups can freely organize demonstrations, recruit and obtain financial resources in the country.

Turkey has a very wide and broad definition of what a terrorist is, also with questionable criteria on freedom of speech issues, Fellow Brookings Institution Asl Aydntaba said. While Sweden is on the other end of the spectrum, it basically allows all types of political activity and activism.

Things only got complicated last week after Swedish police authorized a Quran-burning protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing freedom of speech.

This makes it more or less impossible for Erdogan to sign Sweden’s membership. What you have is basically a clash of two different worldviews, Aydntaba said. For Erdogan, burning the Koran is not a matter of freedom of expression. For the Swedish government, burning the Bible, the Koran or anything else is indeed a matter of freedom of expression.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on Thursday to try to overcome Turkey’s objections.

[Stoltenberg] has a unique role as Erdogan’s whisperer. He is one of the few leaders who can talk to Erdogan, Aydntaba said.

Biden is preparing to travel to Europe next week for the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The alliance had hoped that the way for Sweden’s entry would have been cleared by the annual gathering.

I think the [Biden] the administration is very invested in making this upcoming NATO summit a success and genuinely interested in pushing behind the scenes to get a yes for Sweden. This inevitably involves putting things on the table for Erdogan, Aydntaba said noting defense sales between the United States and Turkey adds layers to the problem.

Regarding Hungary, the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans has accused Sweden of telling blatant lies about Hungarian democracy. However, senior officials have said they support Sweden’s membership while making vague demands. Hungarian lawmakers said a delayed parliamentary vote would not take place until the fall legislative session.

During their private meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the two leaders were also expected to discuss security cooperation, Russia’s War in Ukraine and cases involving China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.