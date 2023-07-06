The Australian government is distancing itself from the postponed tour of Donald Trump Jr.





CANBERRA, Australia (AP) Australia’s centre-left government distanced itself Thursday from the postponement of Donald Trump Jr.’s speaking tour of Australia.

His promoters said the eldest son of the former US president was postponing visits to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane because his Australian visa was not approved until Wednesday, 24 hours before he boarded.

It looks like America isn’t the only country making it harder for the Trumps, said Turning Point Australia, a local version of the conservative American political organization.

Some conservatives accuse the Australian Labor Party administration of delaying Trump Jr’s visa process.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his administration was not responsible for Trump Jr.’s change of plan.

Donald Trump Jr.’s visa was processed as normal, and like everyone else, he had every right to come here, Albanese said. The postponement of his trip is a business for him.

More than 20,000 people had joined an online petition calling Trump Jr. a bigot and proposing to ban him from the country.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said Trump Jr.’s visa application received standard and equal treatment.

All questions related to the postponement of Mr. Trump’s speaking tour are questions for himself and the tour organizers, Giles said.

Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Home Secretary Clare ONeil shifted the blame on social media, calling Trump Jr. a big baby and a sore loser in since-deleted tweets.

Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and canceled tour, ONeil tweeted for less than an hour.

Turning Point said it sold 8,000 tickets for events scheduled for July 9-11. Turning Point advised buyers to hold on to their tickets and promised that new Australian dates for its lecture tour would be announced soon.

The government declined to reveal details of the visa or when it was applied for, citing confidentiality concerns.

Turning Point spokeswoman Elizabeth Walker said she did not know the date of the visa application, but had been on track since May. She said it was a subclass 408 temporary work visa that would allow Trump Jr. access to Australia for six months.

Australia refuses or cancels foreign visas on character grounds. American musician Snoop Dogg and anti-vaccination lawyer Kent Heckenlively are among the high profile foreigners who have been denied entry to the character test in recent decades.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph described calls for Trump Jr. to be refused entry as misguided. The newspaper’s editorial also drew parallels between these calls and the government which expelled Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in 2022 because he opposed vaccination against COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westernslopenow.com/news/national-news/ap-australian-government-distances-itself-from-donald-trump-jr-s-postponed-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos