Boris Johnson slammed for fake snoring in response to Chris Pincher sexual assault allegations





Boris Johnson has come under fire for fake snoring in response to a question about Chris Pincher’s sexual assault allegations. In an interview with One Decision Podcast, the former prime minister was asked if he regrets handling scandals during his tenure, including appointing Pincher as Tory Deputy Chief Whip when he would have been aware of the complaints against him and trying to change the rules. prevent the suspension of then Tory MP Owen Paterson after breaking lobbying rules. Pincher resigned in June 2022 amid allegations that he assaulted two guests at a private club in London and in doing so sparked more resignations from ministers who questioned Johnson’s judgement, which has led Johnson himself to resign as Prime Minister because he no longer had enough allies. to maintain his rule. The findings of an inquiry into the groping allegations were published today and said the MPs’ conduct was grossly improper and particularly serious as it amounted to an abuse of power. He concluded he breached the code of conduct for MPs by behaving in a way that would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the Commons. A recall petition will be triggered in its Staffordshire seat if the wider House of Commons approves the report of the committee made up of MPs from different parties and lay members So it was obviously a serious subject to ask the former leader about, but did he answer with grace and dignity? No. Instead, he closed his eyes and pretended to snore. Class. To make matters worse, podcast host Julia Macfarlane said her overall attitude left a lot to be desired. Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Speaking to the News Agents podcast, she said the former prime minister was belligerent, defensive and quite hostile during the interview. I could see he was trying to undermine my question and what I was trying to do was not answer it, she said. People thought Johnson’s driving was amazing: With such an attitude, it is a good thing that he is no longer Prime Minister. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/politics/boris-johnson-chris-pincher-podcast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos