Prosecutors say Taylor Taranto traveled to Obama’s DC neighborhood after Trump post





Washington CNN—

A man arrested last week with weapons in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C. neighborhood began live-streaming to the area shortly after sharing a post from Donald Trump on social media in which the former president released what he claimed was Obama’s address, according to the federal government. prosecutors.

Prosecutors included the details in a detention note filed Wednesday urging a federal DC District Court magistrate to keep the defendant, Taylor Taranto, detained pending trial on charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. Taranto has yet to be charged in relation to the incident last week.

They said in the filing that Taranto also made threats against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin. Earlier in June, Taranto and several others entered an elementary school near Raskins’ home, with Taranto livestreaming the group walking around the school, entering the gymnasium and using a projector to display a film related to the 6 January, according to the record.

Taranto said he specifically chose elementary school because of its proximity to Raskins’ house and that he’s targeting Raskin because he’s one of the guys who hate people from January 6, or more like Trump supporters, and it’s kind of like sending shockwaves through him. because I did nothing wrong and he’s probably freaking out and saying some bullshit like, well, he’s stalking me, the filing said.

Taranto further comments, I haven’t told anyone where he lives because I want it all to myself, and that was Piney Branch Elementary School in Maryland, right next to where the live representing Raskin and his wife, the memo says.

Taranto poses a direct and serious threat to the public, prosecutors told the judge in their filing. Taranto’s own words and actions demonstrate that he is a direct threat to several political figures as well as the general public. The risk posed by Taranto if released is high and the severity of the consequences that could result are catastrophic.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

CNN has reached out to Tarantos’ attorney for comment.

Taranto, who had an open warrant for his arrest related to riot charges, was arrested last week in the Obamas neighborhood with guns after claiming on an internet live stream the day before that he had a detonator.

On June 28, prosecutors say, Taranto made disturbing comments on a video referencing McCarthy, saying, I’m coming to you McCarthy. I can’t stop what’s happening. Nothing can stop what is happening.

After seeing the threatening comments, law enforcement attempted to locate Taranto but were unsuccessful, prosecutors said.

The next day, June 29, former President Donald Trump posted what he claimed was former President Barack Obama’s address on the Truth Social social media platform, prosecutors wrote in their memo. Taranto used his own Truth Social account to repost the address. On Telegram, Taranto then said: We circled these losers! See you in hell, Podestas and Obamas.

Shortly after, Taranto resumed live-streaming from his van on his YouTube channel. This time, Taranto was driving through the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington DC, prosecutors said.

The government said in its filing that Taranto parked his van and began walking around the neighborhood and that due to the restricted nature of the residential area where Taranto was walking, uniformed agents from the United States Secret Service began to walk around. watching Taranto almost immediately as soon as he started walking. around and film.

Prosecutors said that in Tarantos’ recording, he repeatedly framed his actions as free speech, as if he believed that simply saying the words, First Amendment, absolved him of intrusion. .

So yeah, more than likely, those guys are all hanged for treason as well. See how I said that? You have to be very careful and cautious. Someone tipped me off, Taranto said in the recording, according to the detention memo.

After observing Secret Service personnel, Taranto pulled off the street, into a wooded area and headed toward Rock Creek, prosecutors said, referring to a park in the area. As Secret Service agents approached Taranto, he began to flee from them; however, Taranto was apprehended and placed under arrest.

Prosecutors said in their filing that the two firearms found in the Tarantos van last week were a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield and a Ceska 9mm CZ Scorpion E3. Prosecutors included in their memo several photos of the firearms recovered from the Tarantos van.

They also found hundreds of nine-millimeter cartridges, a steering wheel lock and a machete, according to the memo, along with signs, a mattress and other indications that Taranto lived in the van.

More than a dozen other firearms are registered to him, they said, but they remain at large.

