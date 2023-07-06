Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been convicted in six cases in connection with the violent May 9 protests





Image source: AP Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power last year.

May 9 violence: In a major development, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan committed six cases related to the May 9 violence, where several military installations, government buildings, a metro bus station, as well as the headquarters of the army (GHQ) were vandalized. by his supporters.

Three of the cases against Khan were filed on May 9 and the others the following day, Geo News reported citing sources. Pakistan’s Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) are investigating all the cases, the sources added.

On May 9, supporters of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the building from ISI in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

The violent protests took place following Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for corruption. He was later released on bail.

Khan was not named in any of the 28 previously registered cases in Rawalpindi, and the latest development came after the suspects provided certain statements, in consultation with legal experts, the sources said.

The toll from the violent clashes that rocked Pakistan in May stands at 10 dead and hundreds injured. The PTI says 40 of its workers died under fire from security guards. Thousands of Khan supporters were arrested after the violence.

The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and the military with vows to take action against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved. Law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 Pakistani Khan party workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously said those involved in the violence would not be spared, adding that “rioters” would not be allowed to escape the law. He also called the May 9 violence a dark day in the country’s history.

The Pakistani army has sacked several senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to protect military installations during the riots.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him for his independent foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

(with contributions from the agency)

