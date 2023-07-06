Dalai Lama turns 88 and receives birthday greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi





The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday, receiving warm wishes from various people and leaders around the world. Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to the Dalai Lama to convey his greetings on this special occasion. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and sent his heartfelt greetings on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life. Spoke to His Holiness @Dalai Lama and sent him his sincere greetings on the occasion of his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023 Earlier, the spiritual leader also released a video message, in which he prayed that he could bring peace to the world and spread an understanding of the oneness of mankind. Why is PM Modi’s birthday wish important? The exchange of phone calls and public announcements between the Indian prime minister and the Tibetan spiritual leader is of significant diplomatic significance due to strained relations between Beijing and the Dalai Lama. The Chinese government calls the Dalai Lama a “separator”, while India has always insisted on the need for both sides to respect each other’s sensitivities, interests and concerns. Although the Dalai Lama resides in exile, his followers in Tibet and around the world celebrate his birthday with great enthusiasm. The Dalai Lama’s main temple in Mcleodganj has now become the center of festivities for the Tibetan community in exile. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also attended the anniversary celebrations. Dalai Lama: the symbol of resistance against China It should be noted that since his voluntary retirement from his political role within the Tibetan government in exile in 2011, the Dalai Lama has refrained from delivering any political message on the occasion of his birthday. Instead, he focuses on his spiritual teachings and humanitarian efforts. Watch: Happy Birthday Dalai Lama: The 14th Dalai Lama turns 88 Despite the relinquishment of his temporal authority, the Dalai Lama continues to symbolize Tibetan resistance against Chinese rule in Tibet. However, Tibetans in exile fear that the Chinese government is trying to manipulate the selection of the Dalai Lama’s successor. Although he has been in exile for more than six decades, the Dalai Lama retains a large following in Tibet. To solve this problem, the Tibetan government in exile has repeatedly stressed that the Dalai Lama has the exclusive right to choose his successor. This sentiment was also supported at a recent convention of world parliamentarians held in the United States.

